At least seven people have been injured in Paris after a man attacked people with a knife and an iron bar, local media reports.

The incident took place shortly before 11:00pm local time, when the suspect stabbed at least three people near the MK2 cinema in the 19th arrondissement. A group of men playing a popular French game the petanque tried to stop the attacker, but he managed to get away, according Le Parisien.

DETAILS TO FOLLOW