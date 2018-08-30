Bikini-clad Sadiq Khan balloon to be flown over Westminster (IMAGES)

A self-proclaimed “free-speech activist” has raised nearly £60,000 ($78,100) for a plan to fly an enormous blimp depicting a bikini-clad London Mayor Sadiq Khan over Westminster this weekend.

READ MORE: Murders, rapes & knife crime rise by double digits, official data reveals

Yanny Bruere crowdfunded the sum as part of an ongoing bid to remove the mayor from office over what Bruere believes is his inability to get to grips with gang and knife crime in the city. According to the crowdfunding page, a number of the purported donations have come from anonymous donors.

READ MORE: ‘Biggest insult ever’: Farage slams London mayor for Trump baby blimp greenlight, Twitter reacts

“Under Sadiq Khan, we have seen crime skyrocket to unprecedented levels. People in London don’t feel safe and they aren’t safe,” Bruere posted on Twitter.

The blimp, which shows an angry-looking Khan character in a two-piece bikini, is in the same satirical mold as the Trump baby balloon that was flown over the streets of London during US President Donald Trump’s state visit to the UK in July. At 29ft, the inflatable mayor is larger than the Trump balloon.

READ MORE: Calls for Tory MP to resign over ‘vile racist’ and ‘Islamophobic’ image of pig mounting Sadiq Khan

According to the Metropolitan Police, some 87 people have been murdered in London so far this year. Assistant Commissioner Martin Hewitt told the London Knife Crime Summit in July that officers are routinely seeing victims with multiple stab wounds.

“[Police are] increasingly seeing group offending as well. By that I don’t mean there’s a group and one person is stabbing, I mean there’s a group of people who are all using weapons,” Hewitt said, according to the Independent.

Think your friends would be interested? Share this story!