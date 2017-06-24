72 firefighters, 10 engines tackle apartment block blaze in east London (PHOTOS, VIDEOS)

Ten fire engines and 72 firefighters are battling a blaze at a block of flats on Turin Street in Bethal Green, east London, according to the London Fire Brigade.

A flat on the third floor and roof is alight, the fire service said in a statement. One man suffering from smoke inhalation has been hospitalized.

Third floor flat and roof is alight on Turin Street in #BethnalGreen. Now 10 fire engines there https://t.co/3XGYLqvrj3 © @Adelina_Frunzapic.twitter.com/XyPa0us08i — London Fire Brigade (@LondonFire) June 24, 2017

Fire in Turin Street, Bethnal Green pic.twitter.com/byyfDsjEto — DEA (@deakhoon) June 24, 2017

Roof now basically a shell, hear sound of sliding tiles #BethnalGreen#firepic.twitter.com/gPoYIkgoq7 — George Shankar (@GeorgeShankar) June 24, 2017

The London Fire Brigade received nearly 50 calls from members of the public about the fire at approximately 4:25pm local time.

The cause of the fire is not yet known.

Man has been taken to hospital by London Ambulance Service crews. We took fifty 999 calls to the fire https://t.co/3XGYLqvrj3 © @j_m_gibbonspic.twitter.com/aIMFh3aaWB — London Fire Brigade (@LondonFire) June 24, 2017

We are currently attending a fire in Bethnal Green block of flats with @LondonFire and @MPSTowerHam and have taken one patient to hospital — London Ambulance (@Ldn_Ambulance) June 24, 2017

Over 600 households were evacuated from tower blocks in Camden on Friday night over safety fears concerning cladding on the buildings similar to that on the Grenfell Tower. Scores of residents are refusing to leave their homes despite emergency services warning they cannot guarantee the safety of residents.

Some 27 apartment blocks in 15 council areas across England have failed fire cladding safety tests since the Grenfell disaster claimed the lives of at least 79 residents on June 14.

