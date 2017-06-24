HomeUK

72 firefighters, 10 engines tackle apartment block blaze in east London (PHOTOS, VIDEOS)

Firefighters tackle a fire at a low-rise block of buildings in Bethnal Green, northeast London, Britain, June 24, 2017. © Hannah McKay / Reuters
Ten fire engines and 72 firefighters are battling a blaze at a block of flats on Turin Street in Bethal Green, east London, according to the London Fire Brigade.

A flat on the third floor and roof is alight, the fire service said in a statement. One man suffering from smoke inhalation has been hospitalized.

The London Fire Brigade received nearly 50 calls from members of the public about the fire at approximately 4:25pm local time. 

The cause of the fire is not yet known.

Over 600 households were evacuated from tower blocks in Camden on Friday night over safety fears concerning cladding on the buildings similar to that on the Grenfell Tower. Scores of residents are refusing to leave their homes despite emergency services warning they cannot guarantee the safety of residents.

Some 27 apartment blocks in 15 council areas across England have failed fire cladding safety tests since the Grenfell disaster claimed the lives of at least 79 residents on June 14.

