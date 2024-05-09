icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
WATCH Israeli tank crush ‘I love Gaza’ sign in Rafah

The IDF destroyed landmarks and tore down Palestinian flags after taking over the border crossing on the Gaza-Egypt border
The Israeli military attacked Palestinian landmarks after taking over the Rafah border crossing earlier this week, deliberately running them over with tanks, disturbing footage circulating online suggests. 

The damage depicted in the footage appears to have been inflicted by tanks with the Israeli 401st Iron Tracks Brigade, which entered the Rafah crossing on Tuesday morning.

The border crossing connects the Palestinian enclave with Egypt. 

One video circulating online, filmed by a Merkava tank crew member, shows the vehicle maneuvering in front of a ‘I love Gaza’ sign at the crossing. The tank then takes aim at the sign and runs it over.

An IDF tank also destroyed a sign reading ‘Gaza’ located in front of a border-crossing facility. 

Another video appears to show Israeli forces tearing down Palestinian flags at the location and hoisting Israeli ones to replace them. 

Israel launched its long-discussed attack on the southern Gaza city of Rafah on Monday night. The ground advance was accompanied by airstrikes on the densely populated city, which had seen a major influx of refugees from the north amid the conflict between Israel and Hamas.

