Israel’s ground invasion of Rafah: Live updates
Israeli tanks entered the city of Rafah in southern Gaza earlier this week, with Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu insisting that the operation that had been delayed for several months was essential to secure “total victory” over the Palestinian armed group Hamas.
Rafah currently hosts some 1.4 million Palestinians displaced from other parts of Gaza as a result of Israeli airstrikes and ground offensives since October 7.
The UN warned that an Israeli invasion would be a “catastrophe” for civilians, while US President Joe Biden threatened to stop deliveries of “offensive” weapons to Israel in the event of a full-scale invasion of the city.
Netanyahu has been reluctant to give in to pressure from Washington, vowing that Israel would “fight with our fingernails” against Hamas if the flow of American arms comes to a halt.
10 May 202409:53 GMT
The UN agency for Palestinian refugees (UNRWA) closed its headquarters in East Jerusalem on Friday after Israeli residents set fire to its perimeter twice in less than a week. There were no casualties, but the blaze caused extensive damage to the outdoor areas, the agency said on Thursday.
“It is the responsibility of the State of Israel as an occupying power to ensure that United Nations personnel and facilities are protected at all times,” UNWRA chief Philippe Lazzarini said.
Israeli police said they have launched an investigation, adding that preliminary findings “suggest the act was committed by young minors, purportedly falling below the statutory age threshold for criminal liability.”
- 09:32 GMT
Around 110,000 people have fled Rafah “looking for safety” amid intensified Israeli attacks on the city, the UN agency for Palestinian refugees (UNRWA) posted on X (formerly Twitter). “But nowhere is safe in the Gaza Strip and living conditions are atrocious,” the agency added.
- 09:21 GMT
A number of Hamas militants have been eliminated in “face-to-face” battles with Israeli troops in the vicinity of the Rafah border crossing, the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) has said on X (formerly Twitter). The soldiers have discovered several underground tunnels dug by the Palestinian fighters in the eastern part of the city, it added. The Israeli Air Force also remains active in the skies, according to the IDF.
במזרח רפיח כוחות אוגדה 162 ממשיכים לפעול, ביממה האחרונה לוחמי צוות הקרב של חטיבת גבעתי איתרו מספר פירי מנהרות תת קרקעיות במרחב.במרחב מעבר רפיח בצידו העזתי לוחמי צוות הקרב של חטיבה 401 חיסלו מספר חוליות מחבלים בקרבות פנים אל פנים ובסגירות מעגל מהאוויר>> pic.twitter.com/pIiQzYeXgA— צבא ההגנה לישראל (@idfonline) May 10, 2024