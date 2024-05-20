icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
Russia-Ukraine conflict
Assange wins right to appeal extradition to US: Live Updates
20 May, 2024 11:35
HomeAfrica

Crowd rallies against foreign interference in African state

Hundreds gather in support of the Tunisian president after the EU and UN accuse the government of violating human rights
Crowd rallies against foreign interference in African state
Supporters of Tunisia's President chant slogans against France and lift placards during a rally rejecting foreign interference in the country's internal affairs in Tunis on May 19, 2024. ©  Hasan Mrad/DeFodi Images News via Getty Images

A rally was held in the Tunisian capital on Sunday, voicing support for President Kais Saied and denouncing foreign interference. 

Hundreds gathered in front of the municipal theatre in Tunis shortly after the EU, France and the UN criticized the head of state over a series of arrests earlier this month in the north African nation, targeting journalists, activists, and lawyers.

Demonstrators marched to the French Embassy, hoisting a Tunisian flag, and chanting: “The people want Kais Saied.”

“We are here to support Saied ... We are against foreign intervention and traitors,” Ammar Hassen, one of the marchers, told Reuters. 

In response to international criticism, the Foreign Ministry has summoned several Western ambassadors, urging their countries to stop meddling in Tunisia’s internal affairs. 

African states close border following violent clashes READ MORE: African states close border following violent clashes

Last week, lawyers in Tunisia declared a one-day strike and took to the streets, claiming that one of two lawyers detained in a raid on the national bar association had been tortured, a claim the Interior Ministry denies.

A lawyer was seized at the bar association’s headquarters, and another was hospitalized after injuries suffered during his arrest by security forces. Both have been charged under a cybercrime law against “fake news”.

In April 2023, Kais Saied pledged that the country would not be influenced by external pressure, and called Tunisian sovereignty to be respected, saying the country has sufficient resources to tackle its own internal issues.

Top stories

RT Features

Iranian president has died: What’s next?
Iranian president has died: What’s next? FEATURE
Navalny used to support me, now I raise money for Russian soldiers
Navalny used to support me, now I raise money for Russian soldiers FEATURE
Flight club: Why Indians overseas are so desperate to travel home to vote
Flight club: Why Indians overseas are so desperate to travel home to vote FEATURE

Top stories

RT Features

Iranian president has died: What’s next?
Iranian president has died: What’s next? FEATURE
Navalny used to support me, now I raise money for Russian soldiers
Navalny used to support me, now I raise money for Russian soldiers FEATURE
Flight club: Why Indians overseas are so desperate to travel home to vote
Flight club: Why Indians overseas are so desperate to travel home to vote FEATURE
Podcasts
All podcasts
Putin in Beijing, Blinken in Kiev, Robert Fico shot: The weekly roundup
0:00
26:20
DIRE WARNING: US economic MELTDOWN looming, America’s wars Will ESCALATE (Gerald Celente)
0:00
28:19
العربيةespрусdefrrs

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2024. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies