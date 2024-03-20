African states close border following violent clashes

Libya says outlawed groups attacked the crossing with Tunisia in Ras Jedir on Monday to disrupt security operations

Armed clashes between government forces and militants have prompted the closure of the Ras Jedir border crossing between Libya and Tunisia, the authorities of the two North African nations have announced.

In a statement on Tuesday, Libyan Interior Minister Emad Al-Trabelsi said rebel groups had attacked the border in an attempt to cause chaos and disrupt security checks along the major route.



“This action carried out by these outlaw groups will not be tolerated, and legal measures and the most severe penalties will be taken against those involved,” the minister stated, without giving further details.

Tunisian broadcaster Tataouine Radio reported late on Monday that the government had decided to temporarily block the crossing for the safety of citizens.

Video footage circulating on social media purportedly from the incident showed a burning vehicle at the border, followed by gunfire and people fleeing.

The border station in Ras Jedir, which is located in the desert about 170km (105 miles) from Libya’s capital Tripoli, is said to be a major crossing for a large flow of Libyans seeking medical treatment in Tunisia, as well as for trucks carrying goods coming from the other side.

#Libya#Tunisia#Urgent | Video 🎥 | Armed men storm the Ras Jedir border crossing with #Tunisia and clash with Tunisian security personnel. pic.twitter.com/EhQF3Fc9Of — Haseeb khan (@Haseebk08899164) March 19, 2024

Libya has been embroiled in armed conflict since 2011, following the NATO-backed invasion that resulted in the overthrow and execution of longtime leader Muammar Gaddafi. The country is divided into two rival administrations, one in the west (Tripoli) and the other in the east (Tobruk), which are supported by rival armed forces.

According to local media, violent clashes erupted Monday night between armed groups controlling Ras Jedir and security forces deployed by the government in Tripoli.

The Tripoli-based Interior Ministry said it had ordered the deployment of security forces to the border on Monday to “combat smuggling and security violations” while controlling the movement of travelers.



“We will not allow chaos, as the crossing must be under the authority and legitimacy of the state,” the ministry declared, vowing to take legal action against groups involved in the unrest.