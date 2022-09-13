Liverpool manager backs fans before Queen Elizabeth tribute

Jurgen Klopp said paying tribute is ‘the right thing to do’

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has backed the club’s fans to respect a minute’s silence for Queen Elizabeth II before their Champions League match against Ajax at Anfield on Tuesday night.

Sections of the Liverpool support are widely seen as harboring resentment towards the monarchy and were heard booing the national anthem on visits to Wembley for the Carabao Cup and FA Cup finals last season.

Prince William, who was in attendance for the FA Cup final, was also heard being jeered by Reds fans back in May.

But Klopp has suggested those scenes will not be repeated if – as expected – UEFA allows a minute’s silence in honor of the late Queen Elizabeth before the meeting with Dutch visitors Ajax.

“I think [the tribute] is the right thing to do, but I don’t think our people need any kind of advice from me for showing respect,” said the German in his press conference on Monday.

Klopp said that the applause afforded to Cristiano Ronaldo when he played at Anfield shortly after the death of his new-born son in April was an example of the Liverpool faithful showing “exactly the right respect.”

“One which surprised me and I was really proud of that moment was last season when we played Manchester United around a very sad situation with Cristiano Ronaldo’s family. And that is what I expect. For me, it is clear that’s what we have to do,” added Klopp.

The German drew on his own experience of grief, citing the passing of his mother during the pandemic last year. Klopp was unable to visit her funeral due to travel restrictions at the time.

“I am 55 years old and she is the only queen of England I ever knew. As far as I know, I don’t know her, but the things you can see she was a really warm, nice, loved lady and that is all that I need to know,” said Klopp.

“Because of my personal experience not too long [ago], it is obviously not about what I think, but what people felt who are much closer to her.

“I respect their grief a lot and that is why I will show my respect tomorrow night with the minute’s silence if it goes through.”

Liverpool were, however, forced to block replies to social media messages from the club’s official accounts regarding the passing of Queen Elizabeth.

Club captain Jordan Henderson shared an image of himself on his Twitter account signing a book of condolences to the late monarch “on behalf of everyone at LFC,” which divided opinions in the replies section.

Some Liverpool fans have previously described themselves as “Scouse, not English,” with an apparent resentment harbored towards the UK political establishment and ruling class which has extended to the monarchy. The city also has traditionally strong links to Ireland.

Elsewhere on Monday, the Premier League confirmed that Liverpool’s match at Chelsea will be one of three games postponed this weekend due to demands on policing resources ahead of the Queen’s state funeral on September 19.

The other matches affected are Manchester United versus Leeds and Brighton against Crystal Palace.

Last weekend’s Premier League fixtures were all canceled as a mark of respect to the late monarch, with reports claiming that officials were also mindful of any potential displays of dissent among fans reflecting badly on the league.

On the pitch, Klopp will be desperate for an upturn in form from his team after a 4-1 hammering at the hands of Napoli in their opening Champions League Group A match in Italy last week.

The Reds have also made a sluggish start in the Premier League, winning just two of their opening six fixtures.