Premier League confirms more changes after Queen Elizabeth death

Football's return to TV screens in England remains uncertain

Several logistical issues, including the availability of police and even TV trucks, have raised questions as to when English football may return to an even keel following the sport's suspension in the wake of the death of Queen Elizabeth II.

Football, including Premier League action, was postponed last weekend as a mark of respect to the late monarch but the announcement of funeral details has left several key elements involved in arranging and overseeing football matches shorthanded.

It has been confirmed, though, that seven of the ten fixtures expected to take place in the upcoming game week will proceed as planned.

However, three games, including Chelsea's home clash with Liverpool and Manchester United's game with Leeds United, have been postponed.

Brighton's game with Crystal Palace will also take place at a later date.

In a statement, the Premier League said it was left will little option but to suspend the three games mentioned above, following what it said was extensive discussion with the relevant bodies.

“Following extensive consultation with clubs, police, local Safety Advisory Groups and other relevant authorities, there was no other option but to postpone the three fixtures,” the message on the official Premier League website reads.

“The Premier League would like to thank the UK Football Policing Unit and other police forces across the country, as well as our broadcast partners, for their support during this process, and will continue to liaise with them ahead of the weekend.

“For the matches being played during the period of National Mourning, tributes will be paid to The Queen at Premier League stadiums.”

Meanwhile, Arsenal's UEFA Europa League fixture with Dutch team PSV scheduled for Thursday has also been postponed for policing reasons.

Chief among the concerns is the uncertain numbers of people expected to descend on London to pay their respects to Queen Elizabeth while she is lying in state ahead of her state funeral on Monday, September 19.

Some estimates have suggested that those wishing to do may face as much as a 20-hour wait; numbers which would have a knock-on effect for policing requirements, with as many as 10,000 extra police thought to be required in the English capital.

Many police officers are also being redeployed to London temporarily, which is understood to have affected the Manchester United versus Leeds United game in particular.

UK broadcaster Sky, which retains a large stake in Premier League broadcast rights, has also reported potential issues with football coverage given much of its outside broadcast capabilities have been tied up in issues related to the coverage of Queen Elizabeth's death.

The unaffected Premier League games will feature tributes to Queen Elizabeth, including a moment of silence and the use of black armbands, before kick-off.