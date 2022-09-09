Ex-England footballer triggers outrage with Queen Elizabeth tweet

Trevor Sinclair drew heavy criticism for a Twitter post following the death of the long-reigning monarch

Former England football star Trevor Sinclair has ignited outrage after questioning why “black and brown” people should mourn the passing of Queen Elizabeth II, suggesting that racism has “thrived” during her reign.

The UK descended into mourning on Thursday after the news that the monarch had passed away at the age of 96 at Balmoral Castle in Scotland.

A message from Sinclair’s Twitter account appeared in the hours which followed and read: “Racism was outlawed in England in the 60’s & it’s been allowed to thrive so why should black and brown mourn!!”

The post from Sinclair, 49, triggered immediate fury while media outlet talkSPORT, where he is a regular contributor as a pundit, said it was investigating the matter.

“We have been trying to make contact with Trevor Sinclair following opinions expressed on his Twitter account,” said a message.

“talkSPORT does not support those views expressed and is investigating the matter.”

We have been trying to make contact with Trevor Sinclair following opinions expressed on his Twitter account. talkSPORT does not support those views expressed and is investigating the matter. — talkSPORT (@talkSPORT) September 8, 2022

Sinclair’s fellow talkSPORT contributor Simon Jordan was among those to criticize the tweet, replying: “Trev, I’m really not sure that is an appropriate thought, let alone tweet.

“The country has lost a very significant person and respect and value should be the overriding sentiments not division!”

Trev I’m really not sure that is an appropriate thought , let alone tweet .The country has lost a very significant person and respect and value should be the over riding sentiments not division ! — Simon Jordan (@Sjopinion10) September 8, 2022

If @Talksport do not sack Trevor Sinclair then it's #BoycottTalksport — Scot P (@scotp09) September 8, 2022

Sinclair’s Twitter account appears to have been shut down since the scandal erupted, with no tweets appearing on his profile.

A former winger for West Ham, Queens Park Rangers and Manchester City, Sinclair also made 12 appearances for England during his playing career.

He has attracted controversy since his retirement from the professional game, initially being dropped by the BBC in 2018 after admitting to racially abusing a police officer who had arrested him for drunk-driving, although he later returned.

There will be inevitable pressure on broadcasters not to work with Sinclair following his latest scandal, as the UK suspended sports events scheduled for Friday and is reportedly set to cancel this weekend’s set of Premier League and Football League fixtures.