Ex-England star blasted for wondering if spate of football player collapses is linked to Covid vaccine

Former England and Manchester City player Trevor Sinclair has been criticized online after asking if the recent collapse of a professional footballer may have been linked to the Covid vaccine.

Sinclair won 12 caps for England and is remembered for a 14-year stint in the Premier League that began at his most associated club, Queens Park Rangers.

Now acting as a pundit in his post-playing days, he made controversial remarks on popular UK radio station TalkSport.

On Tuesday, Scottish Sheffield United star John Fleck was rushed to hospital after a scare in his team's 1-0 victory over Reading.

The following evening, in a Champions League clash against Real Madrid, Sheriff Tiraspol's winger Adama Traore went to the turf clutching his chest and had to be helped off the pitch by medical staff.

Elsewhere, Barcelona's Sergio Aguero is tipped to retire after a heart incident earlier this month, while Danish midfielder Christian Eriksen suffered a high-profile incident at the European Championships in the summer.

But even though there has been no evidence that these occurrences were connected to the Covid vaccine, Sinclair seemingly suggested a link.

"I think everyone wants to know if he has had the Covid vaccine," the 48-year-old began on Fleck.

Later on Twitter, he also added: "Everyone I speak to about these heart problems suffered by footballers (which worryingly seem to be happening more regularly) are they linked to Covid vaccines or not??".

Sinclair was widely-attacked for the comments.

"This is an inappropriate place to ask that question," Sinclair was informed.

"You are begging for conspiracy theories. Ask a doctor. Ask a medical researcher.

"Do your own research online, being careful of the reliability of the sources. Everything I’ve read says NO."

"Pretty irresponsible stuff to post, Trevor," said another do-gooder.

"If vaccines had anything to do with this, then surely millions of us would be having new heart problems every day all over the world. And we're not."

"Eh, so you came up with an idea and are now asking people on social media if your imagination is reality," was another criticism.

But not everyone jumped on the bandwagon.

"We don't know Trevor as TalkSport cut you off when you asked," came one reply to his Twitter post.

"Fair play to you for having the balls to ask the question.

"Yes Trevor, don't ask questions or think for yourself ever again," it was suggested in support, after another user told him to think before he tweets.

"All these comments are trying to be politically correct, grow a pair and say it how it is," demanded another outspoken voice.

"One major side effect of the vaccine is inflammation of the heart. Yet we’re supposed to think these sudden cases are a coincidence."