Legendary goalscorer Sergio Aguero is on the verge of announcing his shock retirement from football because of the heart problem that forced him off during a Barcelona game earlier this month, according to a well-placed source.

Argentina icon Aguero, who only joined Barca from Manchester City in the summer, was forced off in the first half of the Spanish giants' 1-1 draw at home to Alaves on November 2.

The veteran hitman was rushed to hospital with chest pains after struggling to breathe and had been expected to be out for around three months following evaluations.

Aguero will now retire from the game, according to Catalunya Radio, with Barcelona oracle Reshad Rahman claiming that the news will be officially confirmed within a week.

A premature end to his career would mark a sad end to the playing days of one of the greatest players ever to light up the English Premier League.

The five-time title winner with City is synonymous with the club's rise to become the team to beat in England, not least because of his last-gasp goal at the City of Manchester Stadium with which they sealed league glory in 2012.

Aguero's 260 goals for the club make him by far and away City's record all-time scorer, and he is one of only five players to have won their Player of the Season award more than once since the formation of the Premier League.

The scorer of 41 goals in 101 appearances for Argentina had been expected to be a key player for troubled Barcelona, although he was making his first start of the season against Alaves.

In the absence of Lionel Messi following the club legend's stunning departure to Paris in August, a fully-firing Aguero could have been crucial to new boss Xavi's hopes of reviving his side's fortunes.

It now appears that the former Independiente and Atletico Madrid hotshot, who issued a reassuring message to fans after his ordeal, has played his last game at the age of 33.

Aguero last scored with a 97th-minute goal as Barcelona lost El Clasico to arch-rivals Real Madrid on October 24.