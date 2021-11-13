‘I will never stop fighting’: Emotional ex-UFC star Gonzalez leaves bare knuckle after bruising defeat (VIDEO)

Former UFC fighter Pearl Gonzalez emotionally revealed that she has fought her final bare-knuckle contest after losing a bloody scrap that ended with both women and their corners being pulled apart.

The stunning strawweight beat Charisa Sigala on her Bare Knuckle Fighting Championship debut in June, then set up a showdown with Britain Hart, whose former victims included ex-UFC star Paige VanZant.

Just as she did against VanZant, durable Hart demonstrated her ample boxing skills during a five-round war with Gonzalez in which both brawlers kept swinging until the final bell.

Hart, who had made remarks about Gonzalez's "fake t*ts" as part of a fractious final press conference, survived a huge bloody cut to her face to earn a decision win that some viewers felt was contentious.

"One hell of a scrap between Hart and Gonzalez," said one. "Post-fight, Hart and [MMA fighter husband Joey] Beltran flip off the Gonzalez corner and have to be held back, though."

A fan observed: "Britain Hart flips off Pearl Gonzalez's corner after the fight. Her husband, Joey Beltran, enters the ring. Ref controls the melee before anything serious occurs."

Gonzalez issued a message to her supporters in the aftermath of the savage encounter.

Pearl Gonzalez is putting it on Britain Hart in this bareknuckle fight. Good scrap but man #BKFC22pic.twitter.com/fAo19h8VtQ — gifdsports (@gifdsports) November 13, 2021

What a round 3. Gonzalez landed a vicious right hand that has Hart cut WIDE open under the left eye. Doctor looking now, fight continues. #BKFC22 — Anthony Cogo (@T_Cogo) November 13, 2021

"Hello babes – thank you to those who tuned in," said the 35-year-old, who had scars and bruising to her face.

"I had an amazing time out there. I didn't choose fighting – fighting chose me. There's nothing better than the feeling of being inside a fight.

"I didn't get the decision I wanted; sh*t happens, this is life. I'll tell you one thing: I will never give up on myself.

Britain (Beltran) Hart flips off Pearl Gonzalez's corner after the fight, her husband Joey Beltran enters the ring. Ref controls the melee before anything serious occurs. #BKFC22 — Eric Kowal - MyMMANews.com (@MyMMANews) November 13, 2021

"I will never stop fighting. I will never stop trying and pursuing being better every single day. I love you guys, thank you for supporting me.

"Another day in the office. I’ll be back. This was my last bare-knuckle fight. Looking forward to what’s in my future."

Hart, who had accused Gonzalez of disrespect in the build-up, earned her fifth win inside 15 months with the victory.