‘Iranian Hulk’ showcases strength & pounds wall as he prepares for boxing bout with ‘Scariest Man on the Planet’ (VIDEO)

‘The Iranian Hulk’ has whetted appetites for his super-sized showdown with rival Martyn Ford, sharing footage of feats of strength and boxing training before he is set to meet ‘the Scariest Man on the Planet’ in the boxing ring.

Addressing a near 600,000 followers on Instagram, Iranian giant Sajad Gharibi posted a four-minute clip of himself in action.

Permanently with his black hood raised, the video shows him in various scenarios such as bending metal, curling dumbbells, punching walls and hitting a set of tires with a rubber mallet.

"Yes, this is personal," he began in the caption.

"Beautiful white teeth one side, you with all your sponsors [in] front of me with dear fans all around the world who support and motivate me."

"Different conditions, it's not important. Even if [it's in] the worst conditions, I have. But Iranian Hulk never stops. See you April 2nd," he promised.

The fight will supposedly be a boxing bout taking place at the O2 Arena in London.

In the opposite corner is Ford, who will be scrapping in front of his countrymen and likewise announced the meeting with his far bigger number of 3.1 million followers.

"The O2 is BOOKED," said Ford, who has been chasing the Iranian Hulk since 2018 and announced the bout first out of the pair.

"I would absolutely LOVE to put on an event you guys will NEVER forget, this to me is very personal …. things have been said that can't be taken back, by numerous people in his circle.

"I will release exactly what at the press conference and YOU will see just why this is so personal to me.

"I can't promise you the most technical fight in the world BUT I will promise you that I will bring my absolute EVERYTHING and turn this into an EVENT you will NEVER forget.

"I would absolutely love to pack this arena out and have 20k screaming friends and family show this guy EXACTLY what it means to be strong enough to stand up for what you believe in," Ford finished.

In terms of the tale of the tape, Ford boasts an eight-inch height advantage but cannot compare to the Iranian Hulk in weight.

Gharibi reportedly comes in at an astonishing 390lbs, while Ford is 'only' 320lbs.

Even still, Ford is confident of a win.

"Who's your money on???" he asked on Instagram.

"Personally, if any companies are taking bets, I strongly advise you put your house on me knocking him clean out!!!!!

"I haven't decided what round yet, as I might have some fun embarrassing him for a few rounds. Trust me, YOU DO NOT want to miss this fight ... it's going to be a spectacular event, and by that I mean he's getting taken to school," Ford concluded.