Bare knuckle behemoth: 390-pound 'Iranian Hulk' signs for Bare Knuckle Fighting Championship

American bare-knuckle boxing organization BKFC has teased their latest attention-grabbing new signing, the 390-pound giant Sajad Gharibi, who is better known to the internet as the "Iranian Hulk".

The humungous powerlifter, who stands at six foot two and weighs in at a hefty 390 pounds, was linked with a move into MMA earlier this year, but a mooted fight with fellow super-sized powerhouse Martyn Ford never came to fruition.

But now BKFC has announced the imminent arrival of the "Iranian Hulk", via a quick teaser video at the end of their preliminary card stream of their BKFC 9 event in Biloxi, Mississippi this weekend (check the final seconds of the video below).

Gharibi's signing is the latest gambit from the bare-knuckle promotion to stay in the headlines after a high-profile year.

The promotion found new traction when former UFC stars Artem Lobov and Jason Knight faced off at BKFC 5 earlier this year, with Lobov taking the spoils, then moving on to face former two-division boxing world champion Paulie Malignaggi in a heated clash at BKFC 6.

Most recently, Lobov and Knight faced off in a rematch at BKFC 9 on Saturday night, with Knight taking the victory via fifth-round stoppage.

And now, with Gharibi seemingly set to step into BKFC's "squared circle" in 2020, the big question now is who on earth will the promotion will find to face him?