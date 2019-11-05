‘Flyweights, you ready?' Bellator babe Valerie Loureda signals fight return after TV adventure ends

Bellator MMA flyweight Valerie Loureda has signalled she is ready for a return to cage action after her adventure on a reality TV show came to an end.

Loureda, 21, announced back in August that she was taking a hiatus from her fighting career to appear on ‘Exatlon Estados Unidos’, a show broadcast on American Spanish language network Telemundo which brings together teams of athletes, celebrities and everyday people to compete in a series of challenges.

In taking the step, Loureda was following in the footsteps of recently-crowned UFC ‘Baddest Motherf*cker’ Jorge Masvidal, a fellow Cuban-American who starred in last year’s series.

Proud of you @GamebredFighter let’s get that W 🇨🇺 pic.twitter.com/Bop9xiTX3m — Valerie Loureda (@valerielouredaa) November 2, 2019

Loureda’s 11-week stint on the show finally ended when she became the 11th contestant to bow out this week, paying tribute to an experience which she said had helped her “to fight in a group and for a team."

“It's a wrap,” Loureda tweeted. “The most incredible experience of my life. I learned to appreciate the little things in life, value my sport more, and face my biggest fears every day. I left my heart on the course every day. I love you so much.”

It’s a wrap. La experiencia más increíble de la vida. Aprendí apreciar las cosas pequeñas en la vida, valorar mi deporte más, y afrentar mis miedos más grandes todos los días. Deje mi corazón en la pista todos los días. Los quiero mucho. #teamfamosos@Telemundo@BellatorMMApic.twitter.com/nT2yAylAeU — Valerie Loureda (@valerielouredaa) November 4, 2019

But while one adventure came to an end, Loureda wasted little time in following up with a message stating her intent for a Bellator return.

“Loureda is officially back. Flyweights you ready?” the photogenic Florida native wrote on her social media accounts, along with an enticing picture.

Taekwondo specialist Loureda is unbeaten in her two Bellator bouts since making her debut in February of this year, and was last in action at Bellator 222 in June when she defeated Larkyn Dasch via unanimous decision.

In that short space of time she has already earned status as a fan favorite, proclaiming herself “the face of women’s MMA.”

With her self-imposed hiatus now over, Loureda is ready to resume her assault on a 125lbs division which has the unbeaten Ilima-Lei Macfarlane at its apex.

Watch this space.