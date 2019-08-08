Bellator fan favorite Loureda follows in UFC star Masvidal’s footsteps to take reality TV show break

Women’s Bellator MMA flyweight Valerie Loureda has announced she is going on a hiatus from mixed martial arts to take part in a TV reality show which has previously featured UFC star Jorge Masvidal.

Loureda, who has emerged as a firm fan favorite in the space of just two fights with Bellator, informed followers on social media that she would be swapping the cage for reality show Exatlon Estados Unidos.

READ MORE: 'I'm the face of women's MMA': Valerie Loureda aims high ahead of Bellator return

The program, broadcast on American Spanish language network Telemundo, brings together teams of athletes, celebrities and everyday people to compete in a series of challenges, potentially over the course of several months.

“To my fans, I’m very excited to announce I was casted for an upcoming reality show @exatlon that premieres Aug. 19 on @telemundo,” Loureda wrote on Wednesday.

“This is going to be a life changing journey for me. I will be disconnected from any contact with the outside world for a few weeks to months.”

The 21-year-old taekwondo specialist vowed that she would “be back soon; stronger, faster, smarter, and hungrier than ever to become the next Bellator flyweight champion.”

Loureda has a 2-0 pro MMA record, and was last in action at Bellator 222 in June when she defeated Larkyn Dasch via unanimous decision.

The photogenic Florida native has also won a growing band of fans for her social media posts, and said she would be watched by 8 million viewers globally as part of the show, which kicks off on August 19.

Also on rt.com Valerie Loureda: Meet the new main attraction in women’s MMA (VIDEO, PHOTOS)

In taking the step into reality TV, Loureda follows in the footsteps of UFC welterweight star Jorge Masvidal.

‘Gamebred’ appeared on Exatlon last year during a lengthy break in his UFC career, and his participation does not appear to have done him any harm.

Indeed, since appearing on the show he has returned to the octagon to stun home favorite Darren Till in London in March and recorded the fastest UFC KO ever when he beat Ben Askren in five seconds at UFC 239 in July.

READ MORE: 'Ben’s still sleeping': Masvidal goads 'bum' Askren after record-breaking KO at UFC 239

Cuban UFC middleweight Yoel Romero has also appeared on the series, the past two editions of which have been filmed in the Dominican Republic and have offered a top prize of $200,000 to contestants.