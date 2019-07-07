 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
HomeSport News

'Ben’s still sleeping': Masvidal goads 'bum' Askren after record-breaking KO at UFC 239

Published time: 7 Jul, 2019 10:06 Edited time: 7 Jul, 2019 10:09
Get short URL
'Ben’s still sleeping': Masvidal goads 'bum' Askren after record-breaking KO at UFC 239
© AFP / Getty Images / Sean M. Haffey
Not content with spectacularly knocking Ben Askren out in the fastest finish in UFC history on Saturday night, Jorge Masvidal continued to rub salt in the wounds of his US rival with some savage post-fight putdowns.

Masvidal knocked the previously unbeaten Askren out cold with a flying knee just five seconds into their welterweight bout at UFC 239 in Las Vegas, continuing to land punches on his stricken rival until dragged off by the referee, and even then goading his unconscious opponent.

Also on rt.com Record breaker! Jorge Masvidal destroys Ben Askren with flying knee in just five seconds at UFC 239

It was an emphatic finish from the man known as ‘Gamebred’, and put an equally emphatic end to a fight that had been billed as a grudge match due to the resentment between both fighters heading into it.

That ill-will showed no sign of abating after the bout at T-Mobile Arena, as Masvidal continued to goad his opponent, who saw his unblemished 19-0 pro MMA record (1-0 UFC) obliterated in the blink of an eye.

Askren had lain prone on the canvas for several minutes while being treated after the KO, but later recovered his senses enough to Tweet: “Well that sucked.”

Masvidal responded as brutally as he had done in the octagon, retweeting the message and writing: “#fakenews Ben is still sleeping.”

US fighter Masvidal, who firmly staked his claim for a title shot with an impressive follow-up to his victory over Darren Till in London earlier this year, also showed there is little love lost between him and Askren during his post-fight press engagements.

Masvidal said he had zero regrets about landing punches on Askren when he was already out cold, adding that he would “slap him up” again if he saw the notoriously cocky American outside the octagon.

Masvidal also mocked Askren’s grappling prowess, saying he was a fighter who “just wants to stick his head in everyone’s crotch” and was a man who "didn't belong" in the UFC. 

Masvidal, 34, improved his record to 34 wins in 47 bouts and will now be heavily fancied for a title shot against current welterweight king Kamaru Usman.

Podcasts
All podcasts
العربيةespрусdefr
инотвrтдruptly

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2019. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies