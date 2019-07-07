'Ben’s still sleeping': Masvidal goads 'bum' Askren after record-breaking KO at UFC 239

Not content with spectacularly knocking Ben Askren out in the fastest finish in UFC history on Saturday night, Jorge Masvidal continued to rub salt in the wounds of his US rival with some savage post-fight putdowns.

Masvidal knocked the previously unbeaten Askren out cold with a flying knee just five seconds into their welterweight bout at UFC 239 in Las Vegas, continuing to land punches on his stricken rival until dragged off by the referee, and even then goading his unconscious opponent.

It was an emphatic finish from the man known as ‘Gamebred’, and put an equally emphatic end to a fight that had been billed as a grudge match due to the resentment between both fighters heading into it.

My favorite flying knee KO of all-time was James Irvin VS Terry Martin



I said “was”



DAMN JORGE MASVIDAL!!! #UFC239pic.twitter.com/CwI8U51urL — 🆃🆁🅾🆈 🅷🆄🅶🅷🅴🆂 ™️ (@TommySledge) July 7, 2019

That ill-will showed no sign of abating after the bout at T-Mobile Arena, as Masvidal continued to goad his opponent, who saw his unblemished 19-0 pro MMA record (1-0 UFC) obliterated in the blink of an eye.

Askren had lain prone on the canvas for several minutes while being treated after the KO, but later recovered his senses enough to Tweet: “Well that sucked.”

Well that sucked — Ben Askren (@Benaskren) July 7, 2019

Masvidal responded as brutally as he had done in the octagon, retweeting the message and writing: “#fakenews Ben is still sleeping.”

US fighter Masvidal, who firmly staked his claim for a title shot with an impressive follow-up to his victory over Darren Till in London earlier this year, also showed there is little love lost between him and Askren during his post-fight press engagements.

Masvidal said he had zero regrets about landing punches on Askren when he was already out cold, adding that he would “slap him up” again if he saw the notoriously cocky American outside the octagon.

I would be scared sh*tless if Jorge Masvidal said this to me #UFC239pic.twitter.com/qcS9gShVvK — MMA India (@MMAIndiaShow) July 7, 2019

Masvidal also mocked Askren’s grappling prowess, saying he was a fighter who “just wants to stick his head in everyone’s crotch” and was a man who "didn't belong" in the UFC.

"I gave him what he deserved."



"I'm glad I did him like that to show the world he doesn't belong at this level."



Jorge Masvidal reacts to his stunning KO of Ben Askren.



He had been waiting for this a long time...#UFC239pic.twitter.com/4nRtMBSfcV — Watch UFC 239 live on BT Sport Box Office (@btsportufc) July 7, 2019

Rogan: Why the flying knee?



Masvidal: Because he’s a bum. — Ariel Helwani (@arielhelwani) July 7, 2019

The aftermath of Jorge Masvidal’s fastest KO in UFC history 😲#UFC239 NOW LIVE ON ESPN+ ➡️ https://t.co/L04GJTkOYQpic.twitter.com/bPUpLtLsoc — ESPN (@espn) July 7, 2019

Masvidal, 34, improved his record to 34 wins in 47 bouts and will now be heavily fancied for a title shot against current welterweight king Kamaru Usman.