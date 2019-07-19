'Brock, stop ducking me!' UFC star Jorge Masvidal fires tongue-in-cheek warning to WWE star Lesnar

Whether or not Whole Foods offers a three-piece and a soda remains unclear but Jorge Masvidal joked that a run-in with Brock Lesnar at the supermarket chain has whetted his appetite for a fight with the giant heavyweight.

Masvidal's successive knockouts of Darren Till and Ben Askren has landed the veteran fighter in an enviable position at 170lbs.

"Gamebred" is among to clear top contenders for Kamaru Usman's welterweight championship but, according to his management team, Masvidal is also eyeing a potential money-spinning bout with Conor McGregor - but how about Brock Lesnar?

A supposed confrontation with the ex-UFC heavyweight champion (which may or may not have actually happened) was cited by Masvidal as a reason why he would like to test himself against the massive Lesnar.

"It's all about Brock, I really want to fight Brock," Masvidal explained. "Me and him had an incident at Whole Foods. He kinda skipped me in line and there was a problem about it. I got upset, security came in and I lost my place in line.

"I saw the whole thing, I was upset man. This guy is skipping lines at Whole Foods, you can't do that. Brock, stop ducking me man, what's up? Let's f***ing do it, man. Let's give the people what they want. I'll give you the 200lbs - it doesn't matter because I'm going to be rich."

Now, a match-up with Brock Lesnar is an impossibility given the massive weight difference between the two but this is Masvidal's second reference to a dust-up at Whole Foods in recent weeks, after saying he would 'slap' Ben Askren if he ever saw him inside the same health food chain.

"It's not over for Ben," Masvidal said of the opponent he defeated in five seconds at UFC 239. "If I see that dude at Whole Foods, I'm going to slap that dude up because I don't like him."

A title shot against Usman remains the most realistic possibility for Masvidal's next octagon outing, with the American Top Team standout even saying that he would send his friend Yoel Romero to Dana White to "help him make the right decision."

Either way, one thing we can glean from this is that if you run into Jorge Masvidal at your local Whole Foods branch, be on your best behavior and, whatever you do, don't cut in line or you might risk the wrath of one of the UFC's top fighters.