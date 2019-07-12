'I want to break his face': Jorge Masvidal calls for Conor McGregor fight and predicts 'easy' win

Following on from his stunning five-second flying-knee knockout of Ben Askren at UFC 239, Jorge Masvidal has called for his next fight to be against Conor McGregor, claiming it would be an "easy paycheck" for him.

Masvidal's stock has gone sky-high after his recent stoppage wins over Darren Till and Askren, and he stands on the precipice of a shot at the UFC welterweight title currently held by Kamaru Usman.

But with Usman currently still recovering from stomach surgery, Masvidal faces either a wait on the sidelines or the prospect of facing someone else in the meantime.

And the Florida native, known to his fans as "Gamebred," says he wants a shot at the biggest name in the sport - Irish superstar McGregor.

During an appearance on ESPN's Dan Le Batard Show, Masvidal said: "I want McGregor. I want to break his face. I think that's an easy paycheck.

"He's got these cash symbols written all over his face for me. I don't see it going his way at all, if I'm honest with you."

When host La Batard suggested it would be a battle between two fighters who don't back down, Masvidal disagreed.

"He backs down," he said.

"He taps. I've never tapped in my whole entire career. He's tapped a couple of times. That's backing down right there in my book. That's something I've never done.

"I feel like I'd break him. It would be an easy fight, it would just be more money, more fans. Then fight for the title, or (just fight for) the title (next). Either one of them makes sense."

Masvidal was also asked which fight he'd prefer next, a title fight or a bout with McGregor. And the American admitted the potential for a bigger payday swayed him towards a fight with the former two-division champion.

"I think either/or equals lots of big, big checks," he said.

"I think Conor's the bigger check, so I wouldn't mind Conor. I wouldn't mind putting money away in the bank. I've been doing this for a while."

And despite being someone who has been a vocal opponent of pre-fight trash talk, Masvidal says he wouldn't be agitated or wound up by McGregor's pre-fight jibes if they ever were booked to fight.

"There's no agitating me," he said.

"It's just corny. Non-stop talking - whatever. You're gonna get a little bit extra punished."

And Masvidal's prediction was a simple one.

"I see a win, and a big paycheck."