BKFC 9: Jason Knight evens the score with Artem Lobov in Bare Knuckle rematch (VIDEO)

In an eagerly-anticipated rematch between former UFC featherweights, Jason "The Kid" Knight claimed victory over Russia's Artem Lobov with a fifth-round TKO in Biloxi, Mississippi.

Lobov took the victory on the scorecards in their first meeting, but Knight came back with an excellent performance in the rematch as he claimed the decisive finish after damaging Lobov's eye with repeated shots that eventually forced the finish in the fifth round.

"I stayed strategic. I knew exactly what I was supposed to do," Knight said in his post-fight interview.

Lobov vs Knight Highlights! pic.twitter.com/DTXglUy7Mp — Bare Knuckle FC (@bareknucklefc) November 17, 2019

"I came here the last fight, I was prepared. I was technically sound, and I was prepared for the fight the correct way. And I got hit one time and it all went out the window.

"I told myself this whole training camp that ain't gonna happen again. I'm not gonna fight the way I shouldn't fight. I'm gonna get in there, I'm gonna do exactly what I wanna do, exactly how I'm supposed to do it."

It set the record between the pair at 1-1 in Bare Knuckle competition, and opened the door for a potential trilogy fight further down the line. And Knight said he'd be happy to dance for a third time with the man who has become his friend, if the Irish-based fighter fancied a third meeting.

"Oh, of course, if he wants it," he said.

"He had a lot of respect for me (and) I've got the same respect for him. I love that man. Any time that he's not fighting me, I'm gonna be rooting him on. And anytime he gets in here and wants to do it a third time, I’m down."

Lobov admitted his spirits had dropped after his rare stoppage defeat, but said he'd consider his next move after letting the dust settle on this performance.

"Of course, I have to go back now," he said.

"Always the emotions are very low after a loss – especially this is a stoppage loss, which hurts double-bad for me – but you know, it is what it is. You can't change it. You just have to accept it and move forward.

"I don't really know what else is in store for me. I'll have to talk to David Feldman and see what the story is and see what happens."

"After a loss it's never a good time to plan your future. Everything feels like sh*t, you don't want to do anything, so it's not a good time. It's very emotional.

"Your future and your future career, especially when you're a father and you have responsibility like that, it's not something you should take lightly. It's something I want to plan and think about properly."