‘This is very personal’: Gigantic bodybuilder Martyn Ford will finally face 390-pound ‘Iranian Hulk’ behemoth at London’s O2 Arena

Boxing bouts do not come much bigger – literally – than a scrap between 390-pound giant Sajad Gharibi and 'scariest man on the planet' Martyn Ford. Now that fight is set to take place at London's 20,000-capacity O2 Arena.

A colossal contest between the powerhouse pair was first mooted in November 2018, when British man mountain Ford, who stands at 6ft8in tall, was reportedly set to take on the vast powerlifter.

That meeting finally looks likely to take place on April 2, when one of the largest venues in London will host the celebrity boxing match.

Gharibi has earned attention in the past for claiming that he would take on ISIS, and Ford, who has a social media following of more than 3.1 million, is one of the few people who can dwarf his opponent's army of admirers, which totals almost 600,000.

Although neither man has had an official bout in any discipline, both are gym obsessives with phenomenal physiques that would intimidate most potential rivals.

Ford is said to have been training in MMA for years, and the Hulk has received numerous invites to fight.

Regularly in demand from filming crews, Ford claims that Gharibi has made matters "too personal".

"I would absolutely love to put on an event you guys will never forget," he told his staggeringly large fanbase.

"This, to me, is very personal. Things have been said that can't be taken back by numerous people in his circle.

"I will release exactly what at the press conference and you will see just why this is so personal to me."

The Hulk has urged his UK-based fans to help him take over an arena usually associated with chart-topping pop stars.

Gharibi recently filmed himself punching through a large animal bone on a block, and he also challenged UFC president Dana White to sign him last year

"Some of these tiny and skinny fighters make me really bored," he told the promoter.

"Super-heavyweight fighting can be more exciting, believe me. I'm totally ready for it.

"Just tell me who is at my style and level and where I should smash them. I come to the octagon for a real battle, not for fun."

Ford is realistic about the skills that are likely to be displayed in a fight following in the footsteps of the likes of 'Game of Thrones' behemoth Thor Bjornsson and English strongman legend Eddie Hall, who are expected to battle each other in the near future.

"I can't promise you the most technical fight in the world," said Ford.

"But I will promise you that I will bring my absolute everything and turn this into an event you will never forget.

"I would absolutely love to pack this arena out and have 20,000 screaming friends and family show this guy exactly what it means to be strong enough to stand up for what you believe in. I can't thank you enough for all the support with this – I really can't."