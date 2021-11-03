‘America is TIRED OF WOKE’: Conservatives gloat as Braves win World Series after Atlanta was stripped of All-Star game (VIDEO)

The Atlanta Braves ended their 26-year wait for a World Series title by routing the Houston Astros in Texas on Tuesday night, and some conservatives used the occasion to chide their liberal rivals over a voting law row.

The Braves thrashed the Astros 7-0 at Minute Maid Park to seal a 4-2 series victory and get their hands on baseball’s biggest prize for the first time since 1995.

It is a fourth World Series title for the franchise in total and a second since moving to Atlanta in 1966, with the other triumphs coming when it was based in Boston (1914) and Milwaukee (1957).

It also capped a remarkable turnaround for the team after injury problems to some key names and a slow start to the season.

Manager Brian Snitker, who has spent the past 45 years in the Braves organization, was understandably emotional after he was handed the World Series trophy from MLB commissioner Rob Manfred and later celebrated with the team.

"You guys are going to be World Champions for the rest of your lives." Time to pop those bottles 🍾🍾🍾 @Braves | #BattleATLpic.twitter.com/gn574j6jVK — FOX Sports: MLB (@MLBONFOX) November 3, 2021

The Braves were 44-45 at the All-Star Break.Atlanta joins the 1964 Cardinals as the only teams to go from losing record at the All-Star Break to World Series champs. pic.twitter.com/ykNMPXln1m — ESPN Stats & Info (@ESPNStatsInfo) November 3, 2021

As Braves players, staff and fans rejoiced – including back at their Truist Park home in Atlanta – some were also pitching the victory as a triumph over wokeness.

Atlanta was stripped of the 2021 MLB All-Star game earlier this year in a political row over new voting laws in Georgia which critics claimed infringed on the rights of Black voters.

It ended up being played in Denver, Colorado, but there was fierce backlash from some who claimed the league wans pandering to woke forces and was actually depriving businesses in Atlanta – many of them minority-owned or with significant numbers of minority workers – of the windfall that the All-Star game would have brought with it.

After Atlanta ended its World Series drought, conservatives were not about to forget the snub from the MLB.

“Democrats went woke against parents in Virginia – parents won. MLB went woke against Atlanta – Atlanta won. Democrats went woke against the taxpayers in New Jersey – and it isn’t looking good. America is tired of woke,” wrote prominent conservative Candace Owens.

“The Braves just won the World Series a few months after the MLB cowardly moved the All-Star out of Atlanta because the woke mob was angry that Georgia made it harder to cheat in elections. Congrats to the Braves and f*ck you, Rob Manfred,” wrote strategist Greg Price.

“Libs moved the All Star game out of Atlanta. The Braves took the world series trophy back,” wrote conservative commentator Josh Holmes.

Hinting at President Joe Biden’s role in supporting the move to strip Georgia of the All-Star game, fellow political pundit CJ Pearson wrote: “Atlanta to MLB: Let’s Go Brandon” – using a euphemism that has gained popularity to goad the sitting US leader.

Braves fans, meanwhile, partied the night away as they reveled in a first success in more than two-and-a-half decades – with some claiming that their “curse” was finally over a record 16 consecutive postseason appearances without a title.

What a time to be in Atlanta pic.twitter.com/l4HZGyoGUp — Matt Johnson (@MattWSB) November 3, 2021

Truist Park is BUMPING right now back in Atlanta (via wsbtv on IG) pic.twitter.com/SL7MsPrGFs — Pickswise (@Pickswise) November 3, 2021

Congratulations to the Atlanta Braves! Legitimately happy for Atlanta and all Braves fans. What a run. The curse has been lifted — Big Cat (@BarstoolBigCat) November 3, 2021