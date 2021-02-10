 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
‘She meant everything to me’: Liverpool boss Klopp unable to attend mother’s funeral due to Covid-19 restrictions

10 Feb, 2021 15:22
Klopp suffered the loss of his mother at the age of 81. © Reuters
Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp was unable to travel to Germany to attend his mother’s funeral on Tuesday due to ongoing travel restrictions imposed because of Covid-19.

Klopp’s mother Elisabeth died at the age of 81 but the Reds boss was not able to attend the service to mourn her passing because of restrictions in place due to fears of mutant strains of the virus spreading.

"She meant everything to me. She was a real mum in the best sense of the word," Klopp told Schwarzwälder Bote.

"As a devout Christian, I know she is now in a better place," the 53-year-old added.

“The fact that I can't attend the funeral is due to the terrible times. As soon as circumstances permit, we will hold a wonderful commemoration of her."

Liverpool tweeted a message of support for their manager on Wednesday, using the club’s iconic phrase and writing: “You’ll Never Walk Alone, Jurgen.”

The Premier League extended their condolences, as did clubs including Spanish giants Barcelona.  

Klopp had already lost his father, Norbert, who died in 2000 following a short illness at the age of 66. 

His death came just a few months before his son took up his first coaching job with Mainz.

The current travel restrictions in place mean Klopp's Liverpool team were refused entry to Germany to play RB Leipzig in their Champions League last 16 first leg later this month. 

Instead, the game has been switched to the Puskas Arena in Hungarian capital Budapest on February 16.

