 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
16 May, 2022 16:49
HomeSport News

Liverpool boss defends fans who booed Prince William (VIDEO)

The UK government have expressed their opposition to comments made by Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp
Liverpool boss defends fans who booed Prince William (VIDEO)
Prince William was booed at the English football showpiece. © Eddie Keogh / The FA via Getty Images

The UK government have hit out at Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp for appearing to back fans who jeered the national anthem in advance of the kick-off of Saturday's FA Cup final against Chelsea at London's Wembley Stadium.

Klopp invited criticism after the match, which Liverpool won following a penalty shootout, after he defended fans who booed the anthem and the appearance of Prince William at the game by saying that fans wouldn't boo if there was no reason.

William, who is also the the Duke of Cambridge and the president of the Football Association, was resoundingly jeered by some sections of the support as well as reportedly being targeted with obscene hand gestures while he stood to observe the rendition of God Save the Queen.

Addressing the controversy in a media conference, Klopp backed his team's support, saying: Of course I have thoughts but I think in these situations it's best to ask the question: why does it happen?

“They wouldn't do if there was no reason. I've not been here long enough to understand the reason for it - it's for sure something historical - and that's probably questions you can answer much better than I could ever. 

“The majority of our supporters are wonderful people. Really smart, go through lows and highs. They wouldn't do it without reason.”

RT
Klopp lifted the FA Cup after being presented his winner's medal by Prince William. © Sebastian Frej / MB Media / Getty Images

According to Connor O'Neill of the Liverpool Echo, Liverpool supporters have frequently booed the national anthem at Wembley due to historical opposition to Margaret Thatcher's Conservative government in the 1980s. 

This can be traced back to several reasons; perhaps chief of which was the UK government's perceived inaction following the Hillsborough tragedy in the FA Cup semi-final of 1989. 

“Love that. They expected him to throw our fans under the bus. Great answer, said one fan in response to Klopp's answer, via the Daily Mail.

“This man was made for this football club and its people, said another. 

‘I have to touch a chair’: Klopp throws press conference strop (VIDEO) READ MORE: ‘I have to touch a chair’: Klopp throws press conference strop (VIDEO)

However, Klopp's answer wasn't quite received so warmly in Westminster.

“I utterly condemn any fans who booed Prince William at Wembley today, said Commons Speaker Sir Lindsay Hoyle on Saturday.

“The FA Cup final should be an occasion when we come together as a country. It should not be ruined by a minority of fans' totally shameful behavior. In this year of all years – the Queen's Platinum Jubilee – this is dreadful.

Tory member of parliament and former Culture Secretary Karen Bradley added: It is utterly unacceptable and disgraceful that fans booed Prince William. I would urge the FA to take all necessary action and pursue those responsible.

The Prime Minister's official spokesperson, meanwhile, described Klopp's comments as a great shame” when probed on Monday. 

READ MORE: Abramovich era ends in FA Cup penalties heartbreak

Top stories

RT Features

How a century of political violence in Ukraine is linked to the atrocities of today
How a century of political violence in Ukraine is linked to the atrocities of today FEATURE
'An act of genocide': A witness recalls the 2014 Odessa massacre
'An act of genocide': A witness recalls the 2014 Odessa massacre FEATURE
Burned alive: How the 2014 Odessa massacre became a turning point for Ukraine
Burned alive: How the 2014 Odessa massacre became a turning point for Ukraine FEATURE
Podcasts
All podcasts
CrossTalk, HOME EDITION: NATO losing
0:00
26:7
Fault lines about front lines? Emanuel Pietrobon, Italian author & political consultant
0:00
30:2
العربيةespрусdefr

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2022. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies