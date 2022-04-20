Rival fans unite for Ronaldo tribute after death of son (VIDEO)

Fans of the two historical rivals paid tribute to the Portuguese great following the death of his infant son

Fans of both Liverpool and Manchester United joined forced at Anfield on Tuesday evening to pay tribute to Cristiano Ronaldo a day after the Portuguese star announced the tragic passing of his son.

Supporters from both clubs launched into a round of applause from the seventh minute of the game to mark Ronaldo's famous #7 jersey, with Liverpool supporters singing the club's iconic 'You'll Never Walk Alone' anthem in tribute to the footballer.

Ronaldo was excused from the game by his club on sympathetic grounds. Players from both clubs wore black armbands throughout the game in tribute to him and his family.

He announced on Monday that his newborn son had passed away, writing online that it was the "greatest pain that any parents can feel".

7-minutes in, Liverpool and Man United fans show their support for Cristiano Ronaldo and his family. ❤️ pic.twitter.com/5TCxj5oxKO — Sky Sports Premier League (@SkySportsPL) April 19, 2022

Ronaldo, 37, and his partner Georgina Rodriguez, 28, had been expecting twins. Their baby girl survived childbirth, with Ronaldo saying she "gives us the strength to live this moment with some hope and happiness."

"Our baby boy, you are our angel. We will always love you," he added in their joint statement.

"The whole team, the whole club is with him," Manchester United's temporary boss Ralf Rangnick said of the situation.

"For me it was clear he has to be where he is now with his family."

Lovely, moving and heartfelt round of applause for @Cristiano. Well done @LFC. 👏🏻👏🏻 — Gary Lineker 💙💛 (@GaryLineker) April 19, 2022

I’ve never been a fan of LFC and that YNWA song has always wound me up. But seeing the whole of Anfield clap and sing that song for Ronaldo…RONALDO in the 7th minute made me emotional. Liverpool Football Club and fans, absolute class that was. What a club. — Alex Winters (@alexwinterstv) April 19, 2022

After the match, Liverpool's German boss Jurgen Klopp added his voice to the tributes.

"So many things are much more important in life than football, we feel for Cristiano and his family," he said.

"That is exactly how football should be with all rivalry aside at this moment. There is only one thing that is important and it was a show of class. All our thoughts, from the moment we heard about it, are with Cristiano and his family.

"I cannot even imagine how it must be and we really feel for him."

The reaction of Klopp and Liverpool was mirrored on social media.

"Lovely, moving and heartfelt round of applause for [Ronaldo]," wrote Gary Lineker online. "Well done [Liverpool]."

TV presenter Alex Winters added: "I’ve never been a fan of LFC and that YNWA song has always wound me up. But seeing the whole of Anfield clap and sing that song for Ronaldo…RONALDO in the 7th minute made me emotional. Liverpool Football Club and fans, absolute class that was. What a club."

And even boxing bad boy Jake Paul found a moment to take to social media with his own tribute.

"Big game today for Liverpool & Man United…pulling for The Reds but sending prayers to the Ronaldo family," he wrote.

On the pitch, it was a happier day for Liverpool as a brace from Mo Salah helped them to an emphatic 4-0 victory.