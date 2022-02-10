Female fighter brawls with 75yo grandfather & grandson on wild MMA card (VIDEO)

The Epic Fighting Championship show also saw a much lighter female strawweight take on a 529lbs man in another intergender showdown

A 268lbs woman humiliated a skinny, tattooed grandfather and his grandson in a two-on-one intergender fight as part of the Epic Fighting Championship's latest bizarre show where a tiny strawweight female also did battle with a 529lbs giant of a man.

Yulia Mishko took 75-year-old orange-mohawked artist Vladimir Spartak and dreadlocked rapper grandson Big Igibob the distance at the event in Moscow, giving them a beating despite being outnumbered.

Surprisingly, it was Vietnam War veteran Spartak who decided to be the aggressor out of the family as musician Igibob tried to read the octagon and pick his moment.

In the second round, however, 28-year-old Mishko, who is known as 'The Tomboy', had enough and decided to put her foot down by dropping both of her foes and making them taste canvas.

it's here and it's beautiful. first we have Yulia Mishko vs Vladimir Spartak and his grandson BIG IGIBOB. fight goes to distance. #popMMApic.twitter.com/A7fro1gQEU — Matysek (@Matysek88) February 9, 2022

First dispatching Spartak with a slick one-two, Mishko then administered an uppercut to Igibob and rained blows on him while he was ground.

Spartak recovered to get Mishko off his grandson's case, but was made to pay later in the third round when he was on the receiving end of a haymaker as Mishko's corner laughed.

The fight went to the cards after Mishko was unable to end the men, and controversy struck when the bout was called a draw despite the knockdowns Mishko scored.

In another remarkable intergender mismatch elsewhere on the night, 29-year-old strawweight Aleksandra Stepakova faced giant male opponent Grigory Chistyakov who weighed in at a whopping 529lbs.

Chistyakov kept his dancing partner pressed up against the cage for lengthy portions of the fight early on, but Stepakova, who weighs around 130lbs, gradually managed to break free and then respond with a barrage of kicks and punches.

When she was smothered by Chistyakov in the second round, a member of the audience came to Stepakova's rescue and kicked Chistyakov in the back.

Once the fight was allowed to resume, Stepakova avoided going to the ground again but took some punches while struggling to overcome the stunning size difference.

massive Grigory Chistyakov vs female strawweight Aleksandra Stepakova ends in a decision. you can see on Aleksanda face no fake punches here . #popMMApic.twitter.com/5kh3rKEl64 — Matysek (@Matysek88) February 9, 2022

and finally main event. porn star Alexandra Piskun vs controvertial personality Gogen Solntsev. Gogen just walks out of the cage at the end. #popMMApic.twitter.com/vnIGCAQTN1 — Matysek (@Matysek88) February 9, 2022

In what was probably a shock to nobody, Stepakova lost on the cards to Chistyakov as part of an evening that also saw porn star Alexandra Piskun take on controversial "freak" Gogen Solntsev in a main event fight in which Piksun's shirt was ripped off and corner members stormed into the octagon.

Even after the action was done, Piksun was attacked by Solntsev during her post-fight interview when the gothic icon re-entered the arena and brawled with officials.