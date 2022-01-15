 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
15 Jan, 2022 12:03
2 women batter opponent in MMA rumble featuring ex-pornstar (VIDEO)

A brutal female tag-team style fight and a scrap featuring a former glamor model, porn star and Russian presidential candidate were among the highlights
Elena Berkova (right) beat Irishka Chiki-Pika (left) © YouTube / Epic Fighting Championship

A female duo pummeling a woman in a cage and an intergender fight involving a plus-size blogger have featured on an MMA card which included a win for adult star and politician Elena Berkova.

Ukrainian-Russian stunner Berkova, who announced her candidacy for the  2018 Russian presidential election as part of a wide-ranging career that has included adult films and pop music, described her bout with Irishka Chiki-Pika at the top of the card in Moscow as "epic".

That seems an appropriate description given that the promoters of the lineup, which included another two-on-two bout involving "the most persistent and fearless fighters", are called the Epic Fighting Championship (EFC).

The tag-team style bout is said to have featured four women, although footage appeared to show two fighters taking on one opponent, which seemed to result in a predictably brutal beating for the outnumbered brawler.

Alexander Pistoletov's fight with plus-size celebrity Sasha Mamaha proved contentious.

Pistoletov appeared to be well on top of Mamaha in the third and final round, locking his imposing foe in a headlock as he pursued a submission victory.

One of Mahama's supporters had clearly seen enough at that point, breaking into the cage to create a chaotic scene.

The invader was restrained and removed from the canvas by security guards, and their plan failed when Pistoletov then earned a submission.

Mahama is said to have contested the result, persuading adjudicators and Pistoletov to take the fight into a fourth round.

Mamaha then claimed a curious points victory at the end of the wild, stop-start showdown.

EFC called Berkova's bout "legendary" and said that the two-on-two fight was the first of its kind between women.

Fans who had not witnessed the bewildering action in person were invited to watch it again on the promotion's YouTube channel, where each fight was prefaced by documentary-style insights into the lives of the competitors.

"The era of universal trash has come," EFC say on their Instagram page. "This show is not recommended for viewing."

