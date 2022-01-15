2 women batter opponent in MMA rumble featuring ex-pornstar (VIDEO)

A brutal female tag-team style fight and a scrap featuring a former glamor model, porn star and Russian presidential candidate were among the highlights

A female duo pummeling a woman in a cage and an intergender fight involving a plus-size blogger have featured on an MMA card which included a win for adult star and politician Elena Berkova.

Ukrainian-Russian stunner Berkova, who announced her candidacy for the 2018 Russian presidential election as part of a wide-ranging career that has included adult films and pop music, described her bout with Irishka Chiki-Pika at the top of the card in Moscow as "epic".

That seems an appropriate description given that the promoters of the lineup, which included another two-on-two bout involving "the most persistent and fearless fighters", are called the Epic Fighting Championship (EFC).

The tag-team style bout is said to have featured four women, although footage appeared to show two fighters taking on one opponent, which seemed to result in a predictably brutal beating for the outnumbered brawler.

Alexander Pistoletov's fight with plus-size celebrity Sasha Mamaha proved contentious.

Pistoletov appeared to be well on top of Mamaha in the third and final round, locking his imposing foe in a headlock as he pursued a submission victory.

One of Mahama's supporters had clearly seen enough at that point, breaking into the cage to create a chaotic scene.

dramatic ending to Alexander Pistoletov vs plus size blogger Sasha Mamaha fight! Alexander in dominant position but interrupted by a friend of Mamaha storming the cage, referee resets the fight and Pistoletov gets the finish! #EpicFightingChampionship#popMMApic.twitter.com/ee497yqqco — Matysek (@Matysek88) January 14, 2022

Mamaha corner won't accept the result so Pistoletov agrees to a 4th round that Mamaha wins via decision. Record 1-1. #EpicFightingChampionship#popMMApic.twitter.com/GWSYHDFh8t — Matysek (@Matysek88) January 14, 2022

The invader was restrained and removed from the canvas by security guards, and their plan failed when Pistoletov then earned a submission.

Mahama is said to have contested the result, persuading adjudicators and Pistoletov to take the fight into a fourth round.

Mamaha then claimed a curious points victory at the end of the wild, stop-start showdown.

EFC called Berkova's bout "legendary" and said that the two-on-two fight was the first of its kind between women.

Fans who had not witnessed the bewildering action in person were invited to watch it again on the promotion's YouTube channel, where each fight was prefaced by documentary-style insights into the lives of the competitors.

"The era of universal trash has come," EFC say on their Instagram page. "This show is not recommended for viewing."