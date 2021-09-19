 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
Russia's Communist Party predicted to slash government's majority in first exit poll after voting in parliamentary election ends
HomeSport News

‘Insane’: Haaland continues scintillating form with OUTRAGEOUS lob for Borussia Dortmund against Union Berlin (VIDEO)

19 Sep, 2021 18:15
Get short URL
‘Insane’: Haaland continues scintillating form with OUTRAGEOUS lob for Borussia Dortmund against Union Berlin (VIDEO)
Erling Haaland scored a wonder goal for Borussia Dortmund on Sunday. © Twitter @Bundesliga_EN
Erling Haaland has wowed football fans yet again with a stunning strike for Borussia Dortmund in the Bundesliga. Against Union Berlin, he lobbed the goalkeeper from the edge of the 18-yard box to send the Westfalenstadion wild.

Keeping the heat on leaders Bayern Munich, who they trail by just a point at the top of the table, Marco Rose's men were leading the visitors 3-2 with less than 10 minutes to spare. 

Helping to make it 2-0 earlier in the first half, Norwegian wonderkid Haaland later latched on to a long ball from his team's back line.

Tussling with his marker, he managed to get on the right side of the pass to then let off a high, one-touch effort with his blessed left foot.

Goalkeeper Andreas Luthe was left to admire the 21-year-old's work of art as it lobbed him, before then embarking on a helpless attempt to stop the effort which saw him crash into the ground before his own post.

Rising to his feet himself to celebrate with one finger to his ear and another pointing to the sky, a clip of the strike spread to social media and broke the internet.

There he was dubbed "crazy", "insane" and the "best striker in the world", while the Bundesliga's official account was left "speechless".

With the brace, Haaland made sure his goals tally (68) surpassed the total amount of games (67) he has played for the title hopefuls.

And through such performances week in, week out, his days at Dortmund, before a continental giant such as Chelsea or FC Barcelona snatch him up, appear to be numbered.

This season alone, he has hit the back of the net 11 times in just eight outings.

Also on rt.com ‘The guy was made in a lab’: Erling Haaland TERRIFIES fans by ‘almost breaking net’ with volley in Norway training (VIDEO)

Dear readers and commenters,

We have implemented a new engine for our comment section. We hope the transition goes smoothly for all of you. Unfortunately, the comments made before the change have been lost due to a technical problem. We are working on restoring them, and hoping to see you fill up the comment section with new ones. You should still be able to log in to comment using your social-media profiles, but if you signed up under an RT profile before, you are invited to create a new profile with the new commenting system.

Sorry for the inconvenience, and looking forward to your future comments,

RT Team.

Podcasts
All podcasts
العربيةespрусdefr

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2021. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies