‘The guy was made in a lab’: Erling Haaland TERRIFIES fans by ‘almost breaking net’ with volley in Norway training (VIDEO)
At the age of 21, the free-scoring Haaland is already one of the most coveted stars in world football.
After remaining at Bundesliga giants Borussia Dortmund this summer, a bidding war looks set to break out across the continent next year when a release clause of between €75 million and €100 million reportedly kicks in on his contract.
Haaland has picked up this season where he left off during the last campaign, scoring six times in five appearances for Dortmund thus far.
He’s also been on target twice during the current international break, bagging in a 1-1 draw with the Netherlands and again in a 2-0 win over Latvia – taking his overall tally with Norway to nine goals in 14 appearances.
Pause på stillingen 1-1. Norge tok ledelsen ved Erling Braut Haaland og har spilt en god omgang. Vi satser på flere jubelscener i 2. omgang! #nornedpic.twitter.com/7Yn50pKN4T— Fotballandslaget (@nff_landslag) September 1, 2021
Next up is a home game against minnows Gibraltar in Oslo on Tuesday – and based on training ground evidence, you have to fear for the opposition ‘keeper.
Footage shared by the official Norway account showed Haaland being teed up for a volley on his stronger left foot, before he unleashes a sweetly-struck hit which is past the goalie before he even knows it.
Adding to the effect was a satisfying crash as the ball struck the net.
En som er klar for ny kamp på Ullevaal i morgen🚀🤩 @ErlingHaaland 🔥10 000 billetter er revet bort. Og vi gleder oss til å se dere🇳🇴 pic.twitter.com/Z3WaJ6Y4NI— Fotballandslaget (@nff_landslag) September 6, 2021
The clip immediately triggered a deluge of replies from fans imploring Haaland to come to their clubs – from Manchester City to Real Madrid, and far less likely destinations such as Arsenal.
It also had supporters hailing Haaland as simply not human.
“This guy is a monster,” read one reply.
“No keeper in the world stops that it just takes their hands clean off and into the goal,” said another.
B.O.O.M. 💥 pic.twitter.com/d6bc0nHB6Y— Erling Haaland (@ErlingHaaland) September 6, 2021
“Is there genuinely another current footballer that generates that much power?” pondered one fan.
“Like a rocket launcher!” added another, while one observer wrote: “This man was made in a lab.”
“He's gonna break that net,” said another, as one startled fan simply wrote: “This is frightening.”
If you’re a goalkeeper facing Haaland in full swing, then you probably should be afraid. Very afraid.Also on rt.com Erling Haaland ‘demanded gargantuan £820,000-a-WEEK salary’ in failed Chelsea talks – reports
Dear readers and commenters,
We have implemented a new engine for our comment section. We hope the transition goes smoothly for all of you. Unfortunately, the comments made before the change have been lost due to a technical problem. We are working on restoring them, and hoping to see you fill up the comment section with new ones. You should still be able to log in to comment using your social-media profiles, but if you signed up under an RT profile before, you are invited to create a new profile with the new commenting system.
Sorry for the inconvenience, and looking forward to your future comments,
RT Team.