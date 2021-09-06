 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
‘The guy was made in a lab’: Erling Haaland TERRIFIES fans by ‘almost breaking net’ with volley in Norway training (VIDEO)

6 Sep, 2021 18:41
Erling Haaland unleashed a training volley with amazed and terrified fans in equal measure. © Twitter @nff_landslag
If you’re a goalkeeper facing an Erling Haaland volley, the prospect must be genuinely terrifying – as footage shows from the Norwegian prodigy training while on international duty.

At the age of 21, the free-scoring Haaland is already one of the most coveted stars in world football.

After remaining at Bundesliga giants Borussia Dortmund this summer, a bidding war looks set to break out across the continent next year when a release clause of between €75 million and €100 million reportedly kicks in on his contract.   

Haaland has picked up this season where he left off during the last campaign, scoring six times in five appearances for Dortmund thus far.

He’s also been on target twice during the current international break, bagging in a 1-1 draw with the Netherlands and again in a 2-0 win over Latvia – taking his overall tally with Norway to nine goals in 14 appearances.

Next up is a home game against minnows Gibraltar in Oslo on Tuesday – and based on training ground evidence, you have to fear for the opposition ‘keeper.

Footage shared by the official Norway account showed Haaland being teed up for a volley on his stronger left foot, before he unleashes a sweetly-struck hit which is past the goalie before he even knows it.

Adding to the effect was a satisfying crash as the ball struck the net.

The clip immediately triggered a deluge of replies from fans imploring Haaland to come to their clubs – from Manchester City to Real Madrid, and far less likely destinations such as Arsenal.  

It also had supporters hailing Haaland as simply not human.

“This guy is a monster,” read one reply.

“No keeper in the world stops that it just takes their hands clean off and into the goal,” said another.

“Is there genuinely another current footballer that generates that much power?” pondered one fan.

“Like a rocket launcher!” added another, while one observer wrote: “This man was made in a lab.”

“He's gonna break that net,” said another, as one startled fan simply wrote: “This is frightening.”

If you’re a goalkeeper facing Haaland in full swing, then you probably should be afraid. Very afraid.  

