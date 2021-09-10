‘He’d go down very, very quickly’: Donald Trump says he’d KO Biden ‘within seconds’ as he picks bitter foe for dream boxing bout
Trump is preparing for guest commentary duties at Saturday’s fight between former world heavyweight champion Evander Holyfield and ex-UFC light-heavyweight king Vitor Belfort in Florida.
At a Thursday press conference, Trump called in to offer some thoughts ahead of the event – and was asked by a journalist who he would choose to meet in the ring, if he had the choice.
After dismissing a fight with a professional boxer – which Trump said “could be a very dangerous subject” – the former commander-in-chief picked the man who beat him in their battle for the White House last year.
“If I had to box somebody, I think probably my easiest fight would be Joe Biden, because I think he’d go down very, very quickly. Very, very quickly,” scoffed the 75-year-old.
Donald Trump just called in to the Evander Holyfield vs Vitor Belfort press conference ahead of his commentary gig on Saturday night and said he would easily KO Joe Biden if they fought…[📽️ @Triller] pic.twitter.com/1b8FRz7KtC— Michael Benson (@MichaelBensonn) September 9, 2021
The 45th US president referenced previous remarks by Biden in which the Democrat, 78, said that if the pair were in high school together he would “take [Trump] behind the gym and beat the hell out of him.”
“You know, he once said, ‘Oh, I’d like to take him behind the bar,’” Trump added in his phone call.
“He’d be in big trouble if he ever did. No, I think Biden would go down within the first few seconds.”
Trump’s appearance as a guest announcer at Saturday’s event at the Hard Rock Hotel and Casino in Hollywood, Florida, raised more than a few eyebrows when it was announced this week.
Trump will be calling the action alongside his son, Donald Trump Jr, and the former president is said to have boasted he will be receiving “obscene” amounts of money for his night’s work.Also on rt.com Donald Trump boasts he is receiving ‘an obscene amount of money’ for commentary on Evander Holyfield’s fight with Vitor Belfort
The event is being promoted by US video entertainment platform Triller, but has come under fire for featuring 58-year-old former heavyweight icon Holyfield, who stepped into the main event after original name Oscar De La Hoya was ruled out with Covid.
Holyfield has appeared labored in his public workouts, also concerning fans with a number of his interviews.
He will be meeting 44-year-old Belfort, a man whose previous professional boxing experience is limited to one bout, but who is predominantly known for an MMA career in which he was crowned UFC light-heavyweight champ.
Trump, meanwhile, has a long association with combat sports, and even recruited UFC fighters Colby Covington and Jorge Masvidal for support in his ill-fated re-election campaign against Biden last year.Also on rt.com ‘This circus needs to end’: Fans express concern as ring legend Holyfield struggles on the pads ahead of Belfort bout (VIDEO)
