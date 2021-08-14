Premier League player has bail extended as probe continues into alleged child sex abuses

An unnamed Premier League player, who has been suspended by his club pending the results of an investigation into alleged child sex offences, has been granted a bail extension until October by Greater Manchester Police.

The player, whose identity remains a mystery, was arrested last month pending a further investigation and was initially granted bail which has since been extended until October 16.

When the new initially broke in July, Premier League side Everton issued a statement to confirm that they had suspended a first-team player - but refused to be drawn into speculation as to whether the suspension was linked to the reports of child abuse allegations.

"Everton can confirm it has suspended a first-team player pending a police investigation. The club will continue to support the authorities with their inquiries and will not be making any further statement at this time," the club said in July.

According to reports at the time, the player's home was raided by police, with the Daily Mail quoting a source as saying: "Several items were seized by cops. He was questioned in relation to very serious offences."

Meanwhile, the UK Attorney General has delivered a warning to social media users to protect the identity of the player in question, stating that an online rumor mill could jeopardize the ongoing investigation.

"Everyone is innocent until proven guilty, and everyone deserves a fair trial," said the Rt Hon Michael Ellis QC MP.

"A mis-judged tweet or post could have grave repercussions and interfere with a trial. It could mean a trial is delayed or at worst stopped, because a fair trial isn't possible.

"So I would caution everyone, don't get in the way of justice being done.

"The Attorney General's Office will monitor the situation and we will review any contempt of court allegations made to us."

This statement from the Attorney General mirrors a campaign run by the AG's office called #ThinkBeforeYouPost, which is aimed at warning social media users of the dangers of posting inaccurate information online which could potentially interfere with the judicial process.