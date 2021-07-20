 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
HomeSport News

Premier League club Everton suspend first-team player amid police investigation

20 Jul, 2021 07:50
Get short URL
Premier League club Everton suspend first-team player amid police investigation
Everton confirmed they have suspended a player. © Reuters
Premier League club Everton have confirmed that they have suspended an unnamed first-team player amid a police investigation, without giving details of the footballer or the circumstances of the case.

“Everton can confirm it has suspended a First-Team player pending a police investigation," read a message on the club’s website.

"The Club will continue to support the authorities with their inquiries and will not be making any further statement at this time.” 

No further details of the player or the police investigation were provided.

The news will have caused an unwanted distraction for the club as they continue their preparations ahead of the new season.

Everton players are currently in pre-season training and will travel to the US for a meeting with Colombian team Millonarios in the Florida Cup, before playing either Arsenal or Inter Milan.  

Now managed by former Liverpool boss Rafael Benitez, the Toffees begin their Premier League campaign against Southampton at Goodison Park on August 14.

Also on rt.com Premier League player arrested on suspicion of child sex offences after home raided by police

Podcasts
All podcasts
العربيةespрусdefr

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2021. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies