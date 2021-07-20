Premier League club Everton suspend first-team player amid police investigation

Premier League club Everton have confirmed that they have suspended an unnamed first-team player amid a police investigation, without giving details of the footballer or the circumstances of the case.

“Everton can confirm it has suspended a First-Team player pending a police investigation," read a message on the club’s website.

"The Club will continue to support the authorities with their inquiries and will not be making any further statement at this time.”

No further details of the player or the police investigation were provided.

The news will have caused an unwanted distraction for the club as they continue their preparations ahead of the new season.

Everton players are currently in pre-season training and will travel to the US for a meeting with Colombian team Millonarios in the Florida Cup, before playing either Arsenal or Inter Milan.

Now managed by former Liverpool boss Rafael Benitez, the Toffees begin their Premier League campaign against Southampton at Goodison Park on August 14.