Premier League player arrested on suspicion of child sex offences after home raided by police

A Premier League footballer has been arrested on suspicion of child sex offences, according to reports in the UK. The player is said to have been suspended by his club.

The unnamed 31-year-old was arrested on Friday by Greater Manchester Police and has been bailed while investigations continue.

According to reports in the Daily Mail, the player’s home was raided earlier this month in search of evidence.

“Several items were seized by cops. He was questioned in relation to very serious offences,” the newspaper quoted a source as saying of the player, who is said to be married.

According to the Mirror, the footballer in question is a regular international and has attracted multimillion-pound transfer fees during his career.

"Allegations of this nature will cause a considerable amount of alarm among everyone within the club, the fans, and the wider public," the Mirror quoted an 'insider' as saying.