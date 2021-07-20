 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
HomeSport News

Premier League player arrested on suspicion of child sex offences after home raided by police

20 Jul, 2021 07:40
Get short URL
Premier League player arrested on suspicion of child sex offences after home raided by police
A Premier League player was arrested on suspicion of child sex offences, according to reports. © AFP
A Premier League footballer has been arrested on suspicion of child sex offences, according to reports in the UK. The player is said to have been suspended by his club.

The unnamed 31-year-old was arrested on Friday by Greater Manchester Police and has been bailed while investigations continue.

According to reports in the Daily Mail, the player’s home was raided earlier this month in search of evidence.

“Several items were seized by cops. He was questioned in relation to very serious offences,” the newspaper quoted a source as saying of the player, who is said to be married. 

RT
The footballer in question plays in the Premier League but has not been named for legal reasons. © AFP

According to the Mirror, the footballer in question is a regular international and has attracted multimillion-pound transfer fees during his career. 

"Allegations of this nature will cause a considerable amount of alarm among everyone within the club, the fans, and the wider public," the Mirror quoted an 'insider' as saying. 

Also on rt.com Premier League club Everton suspend first-team player amid police investigation

Podcasts
All podcasts
العربيةespрусdefr

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2021. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies