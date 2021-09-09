‘This circus needs to end’: Fans express concern as ring legend Holyfield struggles on the pads ahead of Belfort bout (VIDEO)

Fans are calling into question 58-year-old Evander Holyfield's comeback to the boxing ring this weekend against ex-UFC star Vitor Belfort after the former world champion appeared to struggle while hitting pads in training footage.

Holyfield, whose last outing came more than a decade ago, will step between the ropes in Florida this weekend to replace Covid-stricken Oscar De La Hoya in the Triller-promoted event – but fans of the heavyweight icon have suggested that his renaissance is an unnecessary one after witnessing concerning footage which shows the veteran boxer appearing sluggish in training.

The former undisputed cruiserweight and heavyweight world champion has been in training for a comeback bout for some time and had previously been linked to fights with old rival Mike Tyson, as well as Irish heavyweight Kevin McBride, who was the last man to defeat Tyson during his professional career some 16 years ago.

Tyson, along with the likes of Roy Jones Jr and De La Hoya – who is yet to make his own ring return – have all stepped out of retirement in recent times, but some fans are worrying if Holyfield's comeback is a bridge too far.

Evander Holyfield, 58, on the pads ahead of his fight vs Vitor Belfort on Saturday…[📽️ @Triller] pic.twitter.com/L8csFNJny9 — Michael Benson (@MichaelBensonn) September 8, 2021

As far as Holyfield is concerned, he's more than ready to go. "I feel good about it," Holyfield told MMA Fighting. "I was training and was in shape enough that I feel that I could do it.

"The thing is, I have more experience in boxing," Holyfield said of the experience gap between himself and Belfort. "The fact of the matter is, I would have a problem if I was gonna do MMA, because that ain’t what I do. But I know I do boxing and I took care of myself real well.

"The fact is, I’m going in there with an MMA guy – and yeah, he does a couple of things right. He knows how to throw punches and he can deliver hard shots, but I can do more. I just bring more to the game because [of all] the years of doing it.

"Realistically, if you’re coming into boxing, you’re really coming into my field. I just want everyone to know that you have to be smart with what you want to do."

Others, though, might need a bit more convincing. The fight, which is due to take place on Saturday night, was moved from its initial home in California to Florida on short notice amid reports that the athletic commission in the Sunshine State were more agreeable to hosting the fight than their Californian equivalents.

This has led to increased speculation that the fight with Belfort is little more than a cash-grab from Triller to save the event after De La Hoya was forced to withdraw – and some say it is coming at the potential expense of Holyfield's legacy and health.

Evander Holyfield, a month shy of his 59th birthday, being allowed to fight is shameful. Triller went commission shopping. California said no, Florida, which has no real rules, said yes. Now a man approaching senior citizen status will have his head targeted. Awful. — Chris Mannix (@SIChrisMannix) September 8, 2021

This reminds me of Danny Williams who was 48, this is Evander at 58. So sad to watch. The circus needs to end, sooner rather than later. — MrBoxingFacts (@MrBoxingFacts) September 9, 2021

This is sad. One of these oldies will die in the ring one day and they’ll stop this mess. Are they broke? — AfricanKing (@African36228148) September 8, 2021

"Evander Holyfield, a month shy of his 59th birthday, being allowed to fight is shameful," wrote NBC sportswriter Chris Mannix online.

"Triller went commission shopping. California said no, Florida, which has no real rules, said yes. Now a man approaching senior citizen status will have his head targeted. Awful."

"This reminds me of Danny Williams who [suffered a second-round knockout last year when he] was 48. This is Evander at 58," said another. "So sad to watch. The circus needs to end sooner rather than later."

"This is sad. One of these oldies will die in the ring one day and they’ll stop this mess. Are they broke?" came the thoughts of a third.