‘What the f*ck did I do?’ NBA legend Pierce unapologetic for infamous stripper video which saw him leave ESPN

8 Sep, 2021 10:32
‘What the f*ck did I do?’ NBA legend Pierce unapologetic for infamous stripper video which saw him leave ESPN
Sorry, not sorry: Paul Pierce wasn't concerned by the video that saw him leave ESPN. © Instagram / USA Today Sports
NBA icon Paul Pierce says he “did nothing illegal” as the 10-time All-Star defended the infamous video in which he cavorted with strippers, which paved the way for his departure from ESPN earlier this year.

Pierce, 43, left the broadcaster in April after he went on Instagram Live smoking and drinking at a friend’s poker party while scantily-clad women gyrated in the background.

The viral clip apparently placed more strain on his relationship with employers ESPN, where he played a role in coverage on NBA Countdown, The Jump and elsewhere.

Pierce, though, was unapologetic as he recalled the scandal in a feature with Sports Illustrated, which comes as he prepares to be presented into the NBA Hall of Fame this weekend.

“For what?” replied Pierce when asked if he was sorry for the episode, before unloading in an expletive-filled tirade.  

“Come on, I didn’t do anything illegal. These motherf*ckers in the Hall of Fame, some did (cocaine), f*cking battery. What the f*ck did I do? I was just having a good time.

“All the people coming after me, half you motherf*ckers do the same h*t. You’re just hiding it. And you all are married while you’re doing it.

"I’m divorced. I’m retired. I’m having fun,” added the father-of-three, who admitted he didn’t know that the video could be recorded and shared by others.

The former longtime Boston Celtics star suggested that his time at ESPN was already coming to an end anyway, and that he was fed up of having to speak about LeBron James all the time.  

“I was done with them, anyway,” added the one-time NBA champion.

“It wasn’t a great fit. There’s a lot of stuff over there that you can’t say. And you have to talk about LeBron all the time.”

Pierce's stance appears not to changed since the immediate aftermath of the scandal. 

The star – who is said to have earned almost $200 million  throughout his career – posted a clip of himself laughing into the camera when the news emerged that he was parting ways with ESPN. 

Pierce says he’s next planning a podcast with former teammate Kevin Garnett, who will present him at the Hall of Fame induction ceremony for the class of 2021 on September 11.

