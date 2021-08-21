Aussie racing star-turned-OnlyFans sensation Renee Gracie slams website’s anti-porn crackdown and call for ‘attention’

One of the biggest OnlyFans pin-ups in Australia has reacted to the popular subscription-based platform's proposed anti-porn crackdown and claimed that the company could merely be "looking for attention" for its website.

Ex-V8 Supercars icon Renee Gracie, who claims to have made almost $1.5 million since starting to create content on OnlyFans last year, has said she suspects its founders might be fishing for free publicity with its "porn ban" from October 1 amid pressure from backers.

"OnlyFans did something similar a while back. They made an announcement of clamping down on adult content, but it never happened," the stunner remarked.

"It could just be the company looking for attention."

Gracie quipped that porn "is a trillion-dollar industry" and "is never going away", with OnlyFans' 20% cut from creators meaning it is further unlikely to abandon racy output.

"The age of selling content is here," she added, while hailing the "positive impact" OnlyFans has made on the sex industry through giving women more control with regards to their image.

Separately, Vanessa Sierra, another of the most popular OnlyFans stars Down Under, claims she could see the crackdown coming a mile off.

"It was bound to happen," said the former beau of tennis star Bernard Tomic.

"My ex [YouTube personality Luke Erwin] and I knew this would happen since last year."

"They're only removing porn, not nudity, so it won't impact me," finished the former Love Island star.

OnlyFans has over 130 million users at present, with more than 2 million creators earning upwards of $5billion since its launch in 2016.

Recently, however, it has struggled to raise money from outside investors and confirmed to the Daily Mail that it must "evolve our content guidelines" to "ensure the long-term sustainability of our platform" and "continue to host an inclusive community of creators and fans".