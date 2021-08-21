OnlyFans bans sex, masturbation & offensive exhibition of genitals under new rules

Fresh from alienating many in its user base by banning sexually explicit content, OnlyFans has revealed what will and won’t be allowed on its platform. Fans of amateur porn should brace for disappointment.

OnlyFans, the subscription site where users pay to receive (typically nude) photos and videos, announced on Thursday that it would ban “sexually explicit conduct.” The ban was presented as a necessity to calm wary investors, who are apparently either concerned about the morality of investing in an amateur porn platform, or worried about the possibility of content from underage users or trafficking victims appearing on the site.

The details of that ban were revealed on Saturday, in an update to the platform’s ‘Acceptable Use Policy.’

“Actual or simulated sexual intercourse… actual or simulated masturbation; any exhibition of the anus or genitals of any person which is extreme or offensive; actual or simulated material depicting bodily fluids commonly secreted during sexual conduct” will all be banned.

Nudity will still be allowed, and previously banned content, including “actual or simulated bestiality” and “actual or simulated necrophilia” will remain forbidden.

All content violating the new rules must be removed before the end of the year, “or by any other date which we communicate to Users,” the update continues.

OnlyFans has shot to popularity in the last year or so, giving actresses, athletes, social media influencers and regular Jane Does the opportunity to dabble in sex work for a side income. Some of the platform’s top earners reportedly pocket millions of dollars every month from horny subscribers.

