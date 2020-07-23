‘I will be doing it for enjoyment and fun’: Ex-racing driver turned-porn star Renee Gracie wants to return to motorsports

Australia’s first-ever full-time female Supercar driver, Renee Gracie, who made headlines two months ago after quitting racing for the adult film industry, says she wants to resume her motorsports career.

The 25-year-old claimed to have earned a whopping $25,000 a week selling sex videos, an income which helped her pay off a 30-year loan in 12 months.

Gracie said she fulfilled every request of fans who pay a monthly subscription for her bare-all videos, adding that she was fully supported by her family, who were proud of her.

The former driver said she wants to return to the track, noting that she will now race for “enjoyment and fun” rather than money.

“I don’t think they would want me back. I don’t need that pressure because I have a career outside racing now. I will be doing it for enjoyment and fun. I have been watching the races and keeping up to date with it,” she said.

Gracie, who was Australia’s first full-time female racing driver in 14 years, made a career switch in June after having financial problems.