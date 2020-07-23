 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
HomeSport News

‘I will be doing it for enjoyment and fun’: Ex-racing driver turned-porn star Renee Gracie wants to return to motorsports

23 Jul, 2020 17:25
Get short URL
‘I will be doing it for enjoyment and fun’: Ex-racing driver turned-porn star Renee Gracie wants to return to motorsports
© Getty Images / © Instagram @renee_gracie
Australia’s first-ever full-time female Supercar driver, Renee Gracie, who made headlines two months ago after quitting racing for the adult film industry, says she wants to resume her motorsports career.

The 25-year-old claimed to have earned a whopping $25,000 a week selling sex videos, an income which helped her pay off a 30-year loan in 12 months.

READ MORE: 'My Dad is actually proud!' Australian PORN STAR & ex-racing driver Renee Gracie says family support career switch (PHOTOS)

Gracie said she fulfilled every request of fans who pay a monthly subscription for her bare-all videos, adding that she was fully supported by her family, who were proud of her.

The former driver said she wants to return to the track, noting that she will now race for “enjoyment and fun” rather than money.

I don’t think they would want me back. I don’t need that pressure because I have a career outside racing now. I will be doing it for enjoyment and fun. I have been watching the races and keeping up to date with it,” she said.

Gracie, who was Australia’s first full-time female racing driver in 14 years, made a career switch in June after having financial problems.

Podcasts
All podcasts
العربيةespрусdefr
инотвrтдruptly

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2020. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies