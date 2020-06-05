'My Dad is actually proud!' Australian PORN STAR & ex-racing driver Renee Gracie says family support career switch (PHOTOS)

The first ever full-time female Supercars driver Renee Gracie has opened up on her decision to quit racing to make racy videos as a private on-request porn star, and insists her new venture has got the full backing of her family.

Curvy brunette Gracie, no relation to the famous dynasty of jiu jitsu practitioners, initially rose to prominence on the track as a driver in the Supercars Championship Australian tour car racing tournament.

But Australian Gracie had limited success in the sport and claims she was barely making ends meet during her seven-year tenure as a driver, which precipitated her switch from behind the wheel to behind an onlyfans paywall where she now earns a whopping $25,000 a week selling sex videos.

“It has been the best thing I have done in my whole life,” Gracie told News Corp Australia.

“It has put me in a financial position I could never have dreamt of and I really enjoy it.”

The 25-year-old now says she fulfils the every request of fans who pay a monthly subscription for her bare-all vids, but also sells merchandise ranging from air fresheners, pin badges,

“I pretty much do everything. I do whatever it is people request. I sell those photos and people tip me,” she says.

Gracie insists she isn’t bothered by any negative attention from earning money for posting full sex clips for a few grand a pop: “I am fine with whatever they want to call me. I am earning good money and I am comfortable with where I am at."

And it’s easy to see why, with her new career funding the embodiment of her petrol head passion - a flashy red Mustang, with almost as full a body as its owner.

Gracie’s decision came after she managed only one top 10 finish in 17 races during her final Super 2 Series season. In 2015 she partnered with Swiss driver Simona de Silvestro and recorded a 12th-placed best finish in her debut season.

Even a drop down to the second-tier racing Super2 Series brought no luck and a lack of funding proved the final nail in the coffin for her racing career, and Gracie now focuses more on lap dances instead of lap times.

“I wasn’t getting the results and couldn’t get the funding. I tried to do my best but it got to a point where my dream vanished,” she said of that stage of her career, which was followed by a year working in a car yard.

Despite the explicit nature of her current work, Gracie says she has full backing from her family especially, and most unusually, from her father.

“Believe it or not my Dad knows it and supports it,” she said. “I think you could say my Dad is actually proud because of the financial position I am in and what I have been able to do with the site. you look at what I have achieved not what I am doing, it has been a success.”