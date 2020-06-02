'They were upset because I called them b*tches': Golf stunner Paige Spiranac reveals she's turned DEATH THREATS into T-SHIRTS

Former pro golfer Paige Spiranac has responded to threatening direct messages on social media by creating a range of merchandise branded with slogans based on her scathing remarks about players who use pushcarts on golf courses.

Instagram star and broadcaster Spiranac received furious messages from what she called the "pushcart mafia" after joking about golfers who use pushcarts on courses, promising to harm her in revenge for the playful jibes.

Now the cover star, columnist and anti-bullying campaigner has produced t-shirts carrying messages including "push it real good" and "mama didn't raise no b*tch", selling them in her online store for up to $27.

I just got a death threat over a pushcart. Pushcart mafia rolls deep. Literally. — Paige Spiranac (@PaigeSpiranac) May 19, 2020

"I got a death threat from a guy," the 27-year-old laughed on her new podcast, Playing A Round With Paige Renee. "He said if you see me on a golf course, you'd better watch out.

"He said, 'I'll be the one with the pushcart, b*tch.' Now I look at a guy in a pushcart and think 'that b*tch is going to kill me. Is it that b*itch?' Every time I see a guy in a pushcart, I am scared for my own life."

Spiranac's fans responded to her new line of clothing with compliments about their design, her looks and the podcast, with one respondent promising they would spend money if she created an account on adult platform OnlyFans, which she cheekily pledged to do if NFL star Tom Brady made par during a difficult round in celebrity golf event The Match last month.

The American is used to receiving criticism and plugging products on her hugely-followed social platforms.

When she promoted a brand of chemical compound CBD which she said had helped to ease her anxiety recently, one follower called her "the most self-absorbed human being in the world with nothing in particular to justify or show for it."

Spiranac, who has more than 2.5 million followers on Instagram, replied: "You sound like you definitely need some CBD in your life."

She has also poked fun at her more amorous online admirers and hinted at personal heartbreak in the last week, writing about "horny guys" who have sent her messages and confiding: "It’s heartbreaking how someone can go from being so important in your life to just never talking to them."