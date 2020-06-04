From bunny to boardroom: Ex-Playboy stunner turned super-agent buys Romanian football team

Power broker and former nude model Anamaria Prodan has made good on her promise to purchase a football club by becoming owner of Transylvanian side FC Hermannstadt of the Romanian Liga I.

After posing naked for Romanian Playboy, the entrepreneur is used to grand reveals but that phrase took on a new meaning on Wednesday as she was presented as Hermannstadt’s new head honcho at the Transylvanian team’s Municipal stadium.

This time Prodan was fully clothed as she was announced as owner of the Romanian top flight outfit, and her own outfit didn’t disappoint either; known for her fiery fashion taste, Prodan donned a sharp pinstripe suit adorned with roses.

Hermannstad were delighted with the news, which they announced on their official Facebook page on Wednesday: “We come with breaking information and good news for all that AFC Hermannstadt and Sibian football means!

“A few moments ago, FCH financiers reached an understanding with the Reghecampf family, who will be involved in our club both financially and sports. FCH thus enters a new stage at administrative level, in which important long-term investments are announced.

“We now have a new breath, which gives the club extra value! We are happy to see Mrs. Anamaria Prodan Reghecampf as an investor in our project! Sibiu has football!"

Based in the city of Sibiu in the heart of the country’s Transylvania region, the club was founded a mere four years ago in 2015 but has still managed to land itself in financial difficulty and the first major boardroom move for Prodan will presumably be to write off the club’s hefty $750,000 player wage debts.

Prodan’s choice of attire resembled a throwback to gangster getup of bygone eras, and mafia references are an eerie reminder of the 47-year-old’s alleged links to murky underground figures during her days as a journalist.

The leggy blonde also posted numerous snaps from her official announcement at the club's ground, but spelled the club's name wrong, ommitting a second 'n' and instead writing 'Hermanstadt'.

A self-made woman, Prodan previously was involved in a consortium that aimed to take control of Dinamo Bucharest, and also served as club president at FC Snagov, who later withdrew from the league due to financial troubles.

Born into a wealthy family, the daughter of a singer, Prodan got her break in journalism before becoming a reality TV star and was married for nine years to former Romania basketball player Tiberiu Dumitrescu, with whom she has two children.

She has served as an agent for dozens of players, including former Chelsea badboy Adrian Mutu and Nicolae Stanciu, whose $11 million move to Saudi Arabian side Al-Ahli Saudi FC was brokered by Prodan last year.

She was announced as the new owner on the same day as the club communicated the termination of the contracts of both chairman Iuliu Mureșan and sporting director Răzvan Zamfir.

Her first game at the helm will be a league fixture away to Sepsi OSK Sfântu Gheorghe on June 13.