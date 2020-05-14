Khabib's father & trainer Abdulmanap Nurmagomedov WAKES from coma following heart surgery

Abdulmanap Nurmagomedov, the father and trainer of UFC lightweight champion Khabib, has regained consciousness from a coma following heart surgery in a Moscow hospital, according to reports in Russian media.

Doctors in the Moscow military hospital where Nurmagomedov senior is being treated have described his condition as 'serious but stable'. Despite regaining consciousness, the 57-year-old is yet to speak following the operation, according to Nurmagomedov family friend Ramazan Rabadanov.

"He regained consciousness today. He hasn't yet spoken. Yesterday [Wednesday] he was in a coma after a heart operation," Rabadanov said, talking to 360 TV.

It was reported on Wednesday that the Nurmagomedov family patriarch had entered into a coma and was in a critical condition. He had been transported to the Russian capital last week due to heart trouble.

The father of the UFC's 155lbs champion first fell ill in his Makhachkala hometown in Russia's Republic of Dagestan in April, where he received treatment for pneumonia-like symptoms.

It is understood that doctors are continuing to closely monitor the 57-year-old's condition but family and friends have been forbidden from visiting him at his hospital bed.