Khabib's father & trainer Abdulmanap Nurmagomedov in COMA in Moscow military hospital – reports

Abdulmanap Nurmagomedov, father and trainer of UFC lightweight champion Khabib, is reported to be in a coma in a military hospital in Moscow, according to sources in his Dagestan homeland.

After initially being hospitalized with suspected pneumonia in Russia's Republic of Dagestan, the 57-year-old is now reportedly alone and in critical condition in a Moscow hospital, where he had been taken via special flight last week, according to multiple reports in Russian media.

"Abdulmanap is in a bad condition, he's in Moscow and in a coma," a source said to Sport Express on Wednesday. "They didn't treat him properly in Dagestan, and some complications arose. They flew him to Moscow, where he is now in a military hospital. He's on his own there, they won't allow family [to visit]".

The reports were confirmed by Khabib's long time friend and training partner Islam Makhachev during an Instagram Live stream on the same day. "He is in Moscow, he is in critical condition," the UFC lightweight fighter said.

Nurmagomedov Sr first fell ill at the end of April and was transferred with heart problems to a hospital in the Russian capital on a special flight in the first days of May. According to reports, his condition has worsened.