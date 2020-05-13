 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
HomeSport News

Khabib's father & trainer Abdulmanap Nurmagomedov in COMA in Moscow military hospital – reports

13 May, 2020 17:51
Get short URL
Khabib's father & trainer Abdulmanap Nurmagomedov in COMA in Moscow military hospital – reports
Kirill KUDRYAVTSEV / AFP
Abdulmanap Nurmagomedov, father and trainer of UFC lightweight champion Khabib, is reported to be in a coma in a military hospital in Moscow, according to sources in his Dagestan homeland.

READ MORE: 'We'll pray for him': Umar Nurmagomedov confirms Khabib's father Abdulmanap is in Moscow hospital after transfer on special flight

After initially being hospitalized with suspected pneumonia in Russia's Republic of Dagestan, the 57-year-old is now reportedly alone and in critical condition in a Moscow hospital, where he had been taken via special flight last week, according to multiple reports in Russian media.

RT

"Abdulmanap is in a bad condition, he's in Moscow and in a coma," a source said to Sport Express on Wednesday. "They didn't treat him properly in Dagestan, and some complications arose. They flew him to Moscow, where he is now in a military hospital. He's on his own there, they won't allow family [to visit]".

The reports were confirmed by Khabib's long time friend and training partner Islam Makhachev during an Instagram Live stream on the same day. "He is in Moscow, he is in critical condition," the UFC lightweight fighter said.

Nurmagomedov Sr first fell ill at the end of April and was transferred with heart problems to a hospital in the Russian capital on a special flight in the first days of May. According to reports, his condition has worsened. 

Podcasts
All podcasts
العربيةespрусdefr
инотвrтдruptly

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2020. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies