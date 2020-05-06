'We'll pray for him': Umar Nurmagomedov confirms Khabib's father Abdulmanap is in Moscow hospital after transfer on special flight

Umar Nurmagomedov has confirmed that his uncle Abdulmanap - father of UFC lightweight champion Khabib - is in a Moscow hospital after being transferred on a special flight from Dagestan.

Abdulmanap Nurmagomedov was first hospitalized in Dagestani capital Makhachkala around a fortnight ago with suspected pneumonia.

The 57-year-old had given an update to assure concerned fans that he was in good health, with reports stating he had tested negative for Covid-19.

At the weekend however a friend of the Nurmagomedov family said that Abdulmanap's condition had since worsened and that he had been transferred to a hospital in the Russian capital with suspected heart problems.

UFC fighter Umar Nurmagomedov confirmed that news in an Instagram Live chat on Wednesday, saying that his relative was "in a stable condition" and that "we hope it will pass, we will pray,"Match TV reported.

Khabib has not directly mentioned his father's health in public, but last week posted a lengthy message urging his fans to take the current Covid-19 pandemic seriously and follow lockdown measures.

Rising bantamweight star Umar Nurmagomedov - who like Khabib is undefeated - was due to make his UFC debut on the card at UFC 249, before the Russian pair became stranded in their homeland due to the coronavirus carnage.

The initial April 18 date was in any case shifted back to this weekend and moved to Florida, with Khabib's planned opponent Tony Ferguson now facing Justin Gaethje for the lightweight interim title in the main event.