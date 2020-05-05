Khabib's father Abdulmanap Nurmagomedov 'transferred to Moscow hospital with heart problems on special flight' – reports

UFC lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov's father, Abdulmanap, has been moved to hospital in Moscow with a suspected heart problem, according to reports in the Russian media.

Wrestling referee Ubaydula Osmanov, who is a friend of the Nurmagomedov family, is quoted as saying that Abdulmanap was transferred to the Russian capital on a special flight on Sunday.

"A few days ago I spoke with Abdulmanap, he told me everything was fine, that he's recovering," Osmanov told RIA Dagestan.

"[But] On May 3 one of his close relatives called me and said that suddenly he felt worse, and they'd taken him on a special flight to Moscow.

"I believe there were problems with his heart."

The 57-year-old trainer of UFC lightweight champion Khabib was initially admitted to hospital in Makhachkala suffering from suspected pneumonia and influenza less than a fortnight ago.

Speaking last month, Dagestani sports commentator Ramazan Rabadanov said the novel coronavirus was "not confirmed" as the reason behind his condition, while reports suggested Abdulmanap had tested negative for Covid-19, which has caused almost 1,500 confirmed deaths so far in Russia.

Former UFC competitor Oleg Taktarov, who once joined the Nurmagomedov family on a mountain hike but has reignited a feud with Abdulmanap in recent weeks, claimed his initial illness may have come from "reacting" to "pressure."

"All illnesses come when you get nervous," the former UFC tournament winner speculated, wishing Nurmagomedov well.