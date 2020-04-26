'I feel fine': Khabib Nurmagomedov's father Abdulmanap in good spirits after being hospitalized with suspected pneumonia

Father of UFC lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov, Abdulmanap, says he's doing well after being hospitalized with suspected pneumonia.

The 57-year-old, whose coaching helped power Khabib to a perfect 28-0 record, the UFC lightweight title and notable wins over Conor McGregor and Dustin Poirier, was taken ill and hospitalized earlier this weekend.

The news was initially broken by friend of Nurmagomedov Sr, sports commentator Ramazan Rabadanov, via his Instagram page. He later gave more details, explaining, "Abdulmanap is in Makhachkala, in the Second City Hospital. He got sick in the mountains.

"He walked for two days, the brothers barely persuaded to go to the hospital. While coronavirus is not confirmed. They say the flu.

"No one is allowed to visit him. The world champion Shamil Zavurov also fell ill. They say there are other sick athletes."

Also on rt.com Khabib's father Abdulmanap Nurmagomedov HOSPITALIZED with suspected PNEUMONIA and FLU – REPORT

Abdulmanap was admitted to hospital with suspected pneumonia and influenza, and was treated for his symptoms. He was also tested for COVID-19, and tested negative.

Issuing a short statement about his condition, Abdulmanap's spirits were high as he played down his trip to the hospital.

"I feel fine, everything is well," he told news agency TASS.

Meanwhile, Zavurov, who was also checked by medics, was confirmed as not having pneumonia, with the fighter suffering with symptoms of the flu.