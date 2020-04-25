Khabib's father Abdulmanap Nurmagomedov HOSPITALIZED with suspected PNEUMONIA and FLU – REPORT

The father of UFC lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov, Abdulmanap, has been hospitalized with suspected pneumonia and influenza, according to Ramazan Rabadanov, a sports commentator from Dagestan, Russia.

Rabadanov revealed the news of Abdulmanap's illness via his Instagram page.

Sharing a pic of himself with Abdulmanap, Rabadanov posted, "(He) almost managed to build a park, took out the trash, planted an alley from new trees, put beautiful benches along the roads, and yesterday didn't come to the park.

"Hopefully the pneumonia doesn't catch my friend and he comes to the park again."

Abdulmanap, 57, whose undefeated UFC champion son Khabib is one of the best pound-for-pound fighters on the planet, trains a host of fighters from the family's gym in Dagestan. He also holds a Russian record for training the largest number of combat sambo champions, with 18.

Rabadanov later told Championat.com that no coronavirus diagnosis has been confirmed, but doctors said Abdulmanap was suffering from the flu.

"Abdulmanap is in Makhachkala, in the Second City Hospital. He got sick in the mountains," he explained.

"He walked for two days, the brothers barely persuaded to go to the hospital. While coronavirus is not confirmed. They say the flu. No one is allowed to visit him. The world champion Shamil Zavurov also fell ill. They say there are other sick athletes."