Photographer behind iconic image of Khabib submitting Conor McGregor dies of coronavirus at age 48

Respected New York-based sports photographer Anthony Causi, the man who captured an iconic image of Khabib Nurmagomedov submitting Conor McGregor, has passed away after he contracted the coronavirus.

Causi, 48, was cageside for the UFC 229 grudge match between lightweight champion Nurmagomedov and McGregor in October 2018 where he took a defining image of the contest, just moments before McGregor submitted to his Russian opponent.

The photograph, one of the most defining images of the sport in years, was swiftly beamed around the world as news editors primed their back pages for coverage of the most anticipated fight in the history of mixed martial arts.

Causi was also on hand to photograph the immediate aftermath of the fight, including one particularly searing image of Nurmagomedov being restrained my security as he attempted to attack members of McGregor's entourage.

Few details have been announced as to the specifics of Causi's passing but the photographer, who was employed by the New York Post, was known to a fixture of the New York sports scene.

New York City is the worst-affected city in the United States, with nearly 190,000 confirmed coronavirus cases and more than 9,300 deaths as of Monday.

The back page of tomorrow’s @nypostsports is for own of their own: Their endlessly talented, universally loved photographer Anthony Causi, who has died of coronavirus at 48https://t.co/JtJjxZbJ3dpic.twitter.com/ODHd57iO7h — Rachel Nichols (@Rachel__Nichols) April 13, 2020

Several tributes to Causi from members of the New York sports community have been made since his death was announced.

"Anthony Causi was our colleague, our friend, and a brilliant journalist,” Stephen Lynch, The Post’s editor-in-chief, said. "He was, quite simply, one of the best sports photographers in New York City, capturing all the major moments of the past 25 years. Soft-spoken, funny, but most of all kind - he was respected by those he photographed and admired by those with whom he worked."

Meanwhile, Causi "brought out the best in the players and the people of our National Pastime", said Major League Baseball in a statement.

"He was a charismatic photographer who brought fans closer to the action with his breathtaking images of the Mets,” New York Mets COO Jeff Wilpon added. "More importantly, he was a friend to so many of us through his numerous spring trainings in Port St. Lucie as well as being a fixture at Citi Field."

"What a great man. So sorry to hear," said Texas Rangers infielder Todd Frazier, who was formerly based in New York. "God found his angel photographer, that’s for sure."