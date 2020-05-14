'Praying for his recovery': McGregor puts Khabib feud aside with message of support after news father Abdulmanap is in coma

Conor McGregor says he is "praying for the Nurmagomedov family" as the Irishman put his feud with UFC lightweight champion Khabib on hold following reports that the Russian's father and trainer Abdulmanap is in a coma.

Abdulmanap Nurmagomedov, 57, is reported to be in a "serious condition" in a Moscow military hospital after being transferred on a special flight from his native Dagestan.

The respected trainer was initially admitted to hospital with suspected pneumonia but has seen his condition deteriorate significantly in recent days - as confirmed by Khabib's friend and training partner Islam Makhachev on Wednesday.

McGregor broke off from his feud with lightweight nemesis Khabib to offer support, tweeting that the family were in his thoughts.

"Praying for the recovery of Abdulmanap Nurmagomedov," McGregor wrote.

"A man responsible for more World champions, across multiple fighting disciplines, than we even know.

"A true martial genius! Very saddened upon hearing this news tonight. Praying for the Nurmagomedov family at this time."

The message from The Notorious followed similar sentiments from UFC boss Dana White, who said Nurmagomedov Sr is a "true martial artist who lives a life of pride, honor and respect."

"I know how close Khabib is with his father and I'm saddened to hear about his current state.

"My thoughts are with Abdulmanap and the Nurmagomedov family as he continues to fight," White said.

McGregor's message of support came just hours after the Irishman's bitter feud with Khabib was reignited in the wake of Justin Gaethje's dominant TKO victory over Tony Ferguson at UFC 249 at the weekend.

The result handed Gaethje the interim lightweight title and the next shot at Khabib, although it also sparked a savage social media assault by McGregor on his rivals in the 155lbs division.

The fact that McGregor has put animosities aside to offer support to Abdulmanap Nurmagomedov - as well as similar messages flooding in from elsewhere - shows the high regard in which the Russian trainer is held by those in the MMA community.

Fears over his father's health have inevitably led to discussions over what it also means for Khabib's immediate fighting future, although Dana White said at UFC Fight Night in Jacksonville, Florida, on Wednesday that he had spoken with the lightweight ruler the day before and that they were targeting a September unification showdown with Gaethje.